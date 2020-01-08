Sony's Vision-S concept packs a number of new technologies

This isn't a car you've seen before, because it doesn't come from a traditional automaker.
This concept car is the work of tech giant Sony.
Called the Vision-S, Sony built this car to showcase its new automotive technologies.
Some 33 sensors are embedded around the car.
Inside, there's a super-high-end audio system.
Is Sony getting into the car-building business? Nah.
But you have to admit, this is one heck of a first effort.
It's even got a concept-spec glass roof.
The Vision-S officially debuts at CES 2020.
