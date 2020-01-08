  • Sony Vision-S Concept
  • Sony Vision-S Concept
  • Sony Vision-S Concept
  • Sony Vision-S Concept
  • Sony Vision-S Concept
  • Sony Vision-S Concept
  • Sony Vision-S Concept
  • Sony Vision-S Concept
  • Sony Vision-S Concept
  • Sony Vision-S Concept
  • Sony Vision-S Concept
  • Sony Vision-S Concept
  • Sony Vision-S Concept
  • Sony Vision-S Concept

This isn't a car you've seen before, because it doesn't come from a traditional automaker. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sony
1
of 14

This concept car is the work of tech giant Sony.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sony
2
of 14

Called the Vision-S, Sony built this car to showcase its new automotive technologies. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sony
3
of 14

Some 33 sensors are embedded around the car.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sony
4
of 14

Inside, there's a super-high-end audio system.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sony
5
of 14

Is Sony getting into the car-building business? Nah.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sony
6
of 14

But you have to admit, this is one heck of a first effort.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sony
7
of 14

It's even got a concept-spec glass roof.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sony
8
of 14

The Vision-S officially debuts at CES 2020.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sony
9
of 14

Keep scrolling for more photos of the Sony Vision-S.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sony
10
of 14
Published:Caption:Photo:Sony
11
of 14
Published:Caption:Photo:Sony
12
of 14
Published:Caption:Photo:Sony
13
of 14
Published:Caption:Photo:Sony
14
of 14
Now Reading

Sony's Vision-S concept packs a number of new technologies

Up Next

BMW Vision iNext Concept puts a bold face forward

Latest Stories

Fisker Ocean electric SUV will be cheaper Tesla Model 3 at $37,499

Fisker Ocean electric SUV will be cheaper Tesla Model 3 at $37,499

1:42
Takata airbag recall rears its ugly head again, this time for 10 million cars

Takata airbag recall rears its ugly head again, this time for 10 million cars

by
VW announces new Silicon Valley self-driving nerve center at CES

VW announces new Silicon Valley self-driving nerve center at CES

by
Hyundai will build electric flying taxis for upcoming Uber Elevate service

Hyundai will build electric flying taxis for upcoming Uber Elevate service

1:55
CES 2020: IBM and Daimler teaming up for a quantum leap in battery tech

CES 2020: IBM and Daimler teaming up for a quantum leap in battery tech

by