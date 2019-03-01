Smart Forease+ concept shows some modesty

  • Smart Forease+ Concept
Smart on Friday unveiled the Forease+ concept ahead of its formal debut at the Geneva Motor Show next week.     

Adding that taut fabric roof to the concept gives it more of a fastback look than the Forease concept, and as Smart itself notes, it adds some all-weather versatility.     

The roof is made of a hard shell covered in fabric, and it's removable.    

Otherwise, it's largely the same design we saw in Paris.     

There's a set of crazy taillights out back, hanging out above a serious diffuser.     

It sports some aggressive bumpers and the same three-element LED lights that we loved in the initial concept.     

As was the case with the Forease, the Forease+ is entirely electric.     

This mirrors Smart's production-car shift, which will see the entire brand going battery-electric by 2020.     

Since it's just a concept, I wouldn't exactly expect many (or any) of these styling cues to pop up in the future, but life is full of surprises.   

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the Smart Forease+ concept.

