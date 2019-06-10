Power-wash your bike with the Skoda Karoq Velo concept

By make and model
There aren't a whole lot of concept cars out there that are meant to appeal to cyclists, who are usually locked in a bitter battle for asphalt with their four-wheeled frenemies.
Skoda doesn't care about those divisions, though.
Skoda on Monday unveiled the Karoq Velo concept, a crossover dedicated to being the ultimate road companion for cyclists yearning for adventure.
It's loaded with all sorts of clever trickery that can help bike aficionados stay at their peak.
Inside, there's an integrated spin-cycle washing machine, which Skoda added after survey respondents bemoaned returning to the car with damp, sweaty clothes.
There's also a pressure washer on board to help cyclists clean off their bikes before slapping them back on the roof-mounted rack.
Those who took Skoda's survey also complained about mechanical issues (their bikes, not their Skodas), so Skoda integrated a full tool kit into the concept.
LED lights allow people to work late into the night without having to hold a flashlight with their teeth.
There's even a magnetic landing pad for a drone.
The drone can be used to track cyclists and film their ride.
This VW Group subsidiary actually started out making bicycles, so there's no surprise that Skoda wants to bring cyclists into the fold.
The automaker even established the Skoda Driver's Seat Initiative Cycling Academy to help train up-and-coming female riders with the help of a gold-medal Paralympian.