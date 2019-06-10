Power-wash your bike with the Skoda Karoq Velo concept

  • Skoda Karoq Velo Concept
  • Skoda Karoq Velo Concept
  • Skoda Karoq Velo Concept
  • Skoda Karoq Velo Concept
  • Skoda Karoq Velo Concept
  • Skoda Karoq Velo Concept
  • Skoda Karoq Velo Concept
  • Skoda Karoq Velo Concept
  • Skoda Karoq Velo Concept
  • Skoda Karoq Velo Concept
  • Skoda Karoq Velo Concept
  • Skoda Karoq Velo Concept

There aren't a whole lot of concept cars out there that are meant to appeal to cyclists, who are usually locked in a bitter battle for asphalt with their four-wheeled frenemies.     

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Skoda
1
of 12

Skoda doesn't care about those divisions, though.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Skoda
2
of 12

Skoda on Monday unveiled the Karoq Velo concept, a crossover dedicated to being the ultimate road companion for cyclists yearning for adventure.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Skoda
3
of 12

It's loaded with all sorts of clever trickery that can help bike aficionados stay at their peak.    

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Skoda
4
of 12

Inside, there's an integrated spin-cycle washing machine, which Skoda added after survey respondents bemoaned returning to the car with damp, sweaty clothes.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Skoda
5
of 12

There's also a pressure washer on board to help cyclists clean off their bikes before slapping them back on the roof-mounted rack.    

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Skoda
6
of 12

Those who took Skoda's survey also complained about mechanical issues (their bikes, not their Skodas), so Skoda integrated a full tool kit into the concept.   

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Skoda
7
of 12

LED lights allow people to work late into the night without having to hold a flashlight with their teeth.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Skoda
8
of 12

There's even a magnetic landing pad for a drone.    

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Skoda
9
of 12

The drone can be used to track cyclists and film their ride.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Skoda
10
of 12

This VW Group subsidiary actually started out making bicycles, so there's no surprise that Skoda wants to bring cyclists into the fold.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Skoda
11
of 12

The automaker even established the Skoda Driver's Seat Initiative Cycling Academy to help train up-and-coming female riders with the help of a gold-medal Paralympian.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Skoda
12
of 12
Now Reading

Power-wash your bike with the Skoda Karoq Velo concept

Up Next

Jeep Gladiator Gravity is a concept you can build now

Latest Stories

2020 Hyundai Palisade starts at $32,595, which is not too shabby

2020 Hyundai Palisade starts at $32,595, which is not too shabby

by
Goldman Sachs, an early investor, sees Uber as a 'monster business'

Goldman Sachs, an early investor, sees Uber as a 'monster business'

by
VW and Aurora are splitsville in self-driving car development, report says

VW and Aurora are splitsville in self-driving car development, report says

by
AutoComplete: Bentley's Flying Spur is a 200-plus mile-per-hour luxury land yacht

AutoComplete: Bentley's Flying Spur is a 200-plus mile-per-hour luxury land yacht

1:36
See how cars are coming alive with augmented reality

See how cars are coming alive with augmented reality

4:44