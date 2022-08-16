Singer Turbo Study Cabriolet Is the Porsche 930 Convertible Perfected

This customer spec'd their Turbo Study with plaid seats and 510 horsepower.
The newest creation from Singer is the Turbo Study Cabriolet.
It's the first time Singer has made a convertible.
This customer car is a great spec.
It has Cadiz Red paint and black Fuchs-style wheels.
This one also has 510 horsepower and rear-wheel drive.
The plaid seats are amazing.
It has powered seats and air conditioning.
The roof is power operated.
If you have to ask, you can't afford it.
Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the Turbo Study Cabriolet.