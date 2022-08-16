X
Singer Turbo Study Cabriolet Is the Porsche 930 Convertible Perfected

This customer spec'd their Turbo Study with plaid seats and 510 horsepower.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
golson-hs

Daniel Golson

See full bio
Singer Reimagined Porsche 911 Turbo Study Cabriolet
1 of 18 Singer Vehicle Design

The newest creation from Singer is the Turbo Study Cabriolet.

Singer Reimagined Porsche 911 Turbo Study Cabriolet
2 of 18 Singer Vehicle Design

It's the first time Singer has made a convertible.

Singer Reimagined Porsche 911 Turbo Study Cabriolet
3 of 18 Singer Vehicle Design

This customer car is a great spec.

Singer Reimagined Porsche 911 Turbo Study Cabriolet
4 of 18 Singer Vehicle Design

It has Cadiz Red paint and black Fuchs-style wheels.

Singer Reimagined Porsche 911 Turbo Study Cabriolet
5 of 18 Singer Vehicle Design

This one also has 510 horsepower and rear-wheel drive.

Singer Reimagined Porsche 911 Turbo Study Cabriolet
6 of 18 Singer Vehicle Design

The plaid seats are amazing.

Singer Reimagined Porsche 911 Turbo Study Cabriolet
7 of 18 Singer Vehicle Design

It has powered seats and air conditioning.

Singer Reimagined Porsche 911 Turbo Study Cabriolet
8 of 18 Singer Vehicle Design

The roof is power operated.

Singer Reimagined Porsche 911 Turbo Study Cabriolet
9 of 18 Singer Vehicle Design

If you have to ask, you can't afford it.

Singer Reimagined Porsche 911 Turbo Study Cabriolet
10 of 18 Singer Vehicle Design

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the Turbo Study Cabriolet.

Singer Reimagined Porsche 911 Turbo Study Cabriolet
11 of 18 Singer Vehicle Design
Singer Reimagined Porsche 911 Turbo Study Cabriolet
12 of 18 Singer Vehicle Design
Singer Reimagined Porsche 911 Turbo Study Cabriolet
13 of 18 Singer Vehicle Design
Singer Reimagined Porsche 911 Turbo Study Cabriolet
14 of 18 Singer Vehicle Design
Singer Reimagined Porsche 911 Turbo Study Cabriolet
15 of 18 Singer Vehicle Design
Singer Reimagined Porsche 911 Turbo Study Cabriolet
16 of 18 Singer Vehicle Design
Singer Reimagined Porsche 911 Turbo Study Cabriolet
17 of 18 Singer Vehicle Design
Singer Reimagined Porsche 911 Turbo Study Cabriolet
18 of 18 Singer Vehicle Design

