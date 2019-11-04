Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150 shows its fangs

  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150
  • Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150

Shelby American has one badass truck ready for the 2019 SEMA show.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
1
of 57

This is the Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
2
of 57

It's a two-door version of the Super Snake Shelby builds, but this is like the F-150 Lighting we never received.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
3
of 57

There's something inherently cool about a two-door pickup with a lot of power.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
4
of 57

There's 755 hp on tap thanks to its supercharged V8 engine

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
5
of 57

The new suspension drops the pickup appropriately for a meaner stance.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
6
of 57

The exterior gets a nip-tuck for aerodynamic purposes.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
7
of 57

If enough people yell loudly, Shelby might build this thing.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
8
of 57

The world needs a fast two-door truck, or so I think.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
9
of 57

Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150!

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
10
of 57
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
11
of 57
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
12
of 57
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
13
of 57
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
14
of 57
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
15
of 57
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
16
of 57
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
17
of 57
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
18
of 57
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
19
of 57
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
20
of 57
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
21
of 57
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
22
of 57
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
23
of 57
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
24
of 57
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
25
of 57
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
26
of 57
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
27
of 57
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
28
of 57
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
29
of 57
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
30
of 57
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
31
of 57
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
32
of 57
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
33
of 57
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
34
of 57
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
35
of 57
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
36
of 57
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
37
of 57
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
38
of 57
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
39
of 57
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
40
of 57
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
41
of 57
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
42
of 57
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
43
of 57
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
44
of 57
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
45
of 57
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
46
of 57
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
47
of 57
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
48
of 57
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
49
of 57
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
50
of 57
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
51
of 57
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
52
of 57
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
53
of 57
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
54
of 57
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
55
of 57
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
56
of 57
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shelby
57
of 57
Now Reading

Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150 shows its fangs

Up Next

Honda has a something for everyone at the 2019 SEMA show

Latest Stories

Jay Leno's restored 1968 Ford Bronco hides a GT500-size secret

Jay Leno's restored 1968 Ford Bronco hides a GT500-size secret

by
Ford Mustang Lithium is all electric and all powerful with 900-plus horsepower

Ford Mustang Lithium is all electric and all powerful with 900-plus horsepower

by
V8-powered Nissan Frontier, 750-horsepower 370Z storm into SEMA

V8-powered Nissan Frontier, 750-horsepower 370Z storm into SEMA

by
The Toyota GR Supra 3000GT concept reimagines a classic TRD creation for SEMA

The Toyota GR Supra 3000GT concept reimagines a classic TRD creation for SEMA

by
Toyota brought three modified Supras to SEMA 2019, and they all have big wings

Toyota brought three modified Supras to SEMA 2019, and they all have big wings

by