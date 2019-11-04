Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150 shows its fangs

Shelby American has one badass truck ready for the 2019 SEMA show.
This is the Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150.
It's a two-door version of the Super Snake Shelby builds, but this is like the F-150 Lighting we never received.
There's something inherently cool about a two-door pickup with a lot of power.
There's 755 hp on tap thanks to its supercharged V8 engine
The new suspension drops the pickup appropriately for a meaner stance.
The exterior gets a nip-tuck for aerodynamic purposes.
If enough people yell loudly, Shelby might build this thing.
The world needs a fast two-door truck, or so I think.
