We don't call them "suicide doors" any more after too many auto industry execs developed tics hearing their cars described that way. Rather, these are opposed doors that can create an entire open side of the vehicle.
Glass everywhere is your first impression inside: A glass surfaced t-bar dash, vast panoramic roof and windshield that rises to almost meet it make the SF5 a nice place to see the world from, or raise tomatoes.
We'll take the dash and center stack details with a grain of sale until the SF5 is much close to production. The jury is out on whether this level of buttonless screen-centricity is impressive, or just impressive to look at.
300 miles of range isn't earth shattering, but very good. Things get more interesting later as SF Motors digests its acquisition of InEVit, a battery tech startup lead by Tesla founder Martin Eberhard.