As with virtually every car made today, the fender lips are shaved smooth and the wheels are large and shod with low profile tires. Adaptive air suspension will help reduce the jarring road impacts those with pick up.
They aren't called suicide doors any more: SF Motors has skipped the elaborate falcon wing doors of the Tesla Model X and gone with a slightly more pedestrian opposing door setup that can open the entire side of the car.
A strongly unified dash that is almost entirely glass-surfaced ties together its t-shape without a lot of clutter. A single knob is present, something that designers should think long and hard about committing to.
SF Motors has acquired InEVit, an electric car battery startup led by Tesla founder Martin Eberhard. No part of what this company's engineering teams will tackle is more important than solving the thorny issues that surround EV batteries.
Electric motors are somewhat less of a vehicle differentiator than batteries, but still critical to the car's performance. SF Motors has combinations of motor and gearbox that range from 100KW to 400KW.