X
See the Alef Model A Flying Car Prototype

Alef Aerontautics unveiled a prototype aircraft it hopes will drive on the roads but also pop into the air to avoid traffic.

Stephen Shankland
Stephen Shankland

An Alef Model A flying car prototype shows a mesh-topped body to let air through to its propellers
1 of 8 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Alef Model A Flying Car

The top surface of the Alef Model A flying car is an open mesh to let air flow through. The body houses four propellers on one side of the passenger bubble and four propellers on the other side.

A computer rendering of the Alef Model A flying forward
2 of 8 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Alef Model A Flying Forward

This computer rendering shows how Alef expects its cars to fly horizontally, with the body tilted upward so the propellers inside can move it forward.

Alef Aeronautics CEO Jim Dukhovny speaks before a prototype of his company's flying car
3 of 8 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Alef CEO Jim Dukhovny

Alef CEO Jim Dukhovny, standing in front of the Alef Modal A prototype, shows on a screen how the passengers will stay feet-down in the bubble as the flying car rotates around them into its forward flight configuration.

4 of 8 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Alef Zero Flying Car Prototype

This single-passenger Alef prototype can fly, but only has small wheels. It's not designed to test the company's eventual plan to make a roadworthy flying car.

5 of 8 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Inside the Alef Zero Prototype

Inside this boxy Alef Zero prototype, you can see eight propellers, the passenger compartment, and the sides of the car that become wings as the aircraft tilts toward forward flight — a maneuver the company hasn't yet tested with a human pilot.

6 of 8 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Alef Zero Flying Car Prototype

A second team is creating a second Alef Zero prototype. The startup hopes having two independent teams will mean faster progress.

7 of 8 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Front View of the Alef Model A

This Alef Model A doesn't yet have propellers inside its body and so can't yet fly, but the startup hopes that'll happen in coming months.

8 of 8 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Alef Model A Prototype Flying Car

Alef Aerospace's Alef Model A flying car

