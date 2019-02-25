Seat Minimó concept is all about urban mobility

  • Seat Minimo Concept
The Seat Minimó concept is only barely a car.

Seat actually refers to it as a quadricycle, taking some aspects of cars and blending them with some aspects of motorcycles.     

That small footprint may not help with hauling, but since this concept is built for urbanites, its tiny dimensions should leave it well suited to handle tight corners and busy streets.   

It'll keep downtime to a minimum thanks to a hot-swappable battery that slides out from underneath the body.     

Seat estimates this could reduce car-sharing operation costs by some 50 percent, since there'll be little, if any downtime.     

Its battery is small, but since everything is small, range clocks in at a decent 62 miles.

The dashboard is straightforward, with your standard steering wheel and brakes, in addition to a gauge cluster screen that appears to double as an infotainment system.

The doors are hinged to make tight-space ingress and egress possible, and the front seat slides forward to offer passenger access.     

The Minimó concept is designed not to be owned, but to be shared -- it's not something Seat envisions living in your driveway.     

There's no physical key -- access is found digitally, using a smart device.     

The concept relies on human drivers, but it could theoretically be outfitted to run autonomously, becoming even more efficient by minimizing the time it spends idle.

The quadricycle will be on Seat's stand at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, which kicks off next week.    

