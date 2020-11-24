SCG Boot takes first-in-class at Baja 1000

Inspired by the Baja Boot owned by Steve McQueen, the SCG Boot had its second successful run at the Baja 1000.

This is the two-time Baja 1000-winning Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus Boot.

It's inspired by the Baja Boot driven by Steve McQueen in the 1969 Baja 1000.

Yep, that's the one!

The SCG Boot finished the 2020 Baja 1000 in 27 hours, 15 minutes and 46 seconds, besting the Ford Bronco R by more than five hours.

The SCG Boot features a GM-sourced 6.2-liter V8, pushing out 460 horsepower.

Buyers can add a supercharger, bringing the power to 650 horses.

Yes, I said buyers. You can have your very own SCG Boot starting at $258,750.

There is 19 inches of wheel travel at each corner.

Four-wheel drive is standard, but front and rear lockers are optional.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the SCG Baja Boot on its way to victory in the 2020 Baja 1000.

