The Saleen S302 Black Label is an 800-horsepower menace

This bright orange beast is Saleen's latest take on the Ford Mustang.
It's called the S302 Black Label, and it starts at less than $80,000.
Power comes from a supercharged version of Ford's 5.0-liter V8.
Saleen says this car has 800 horsepower and 687 pound-feet of torque on tap, running to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission.
The Saleen-specific bodywork is... not my thing. A Racecraft suspension gives it a lowered stance on its 20-inch wheels.
Saleen adds its own front fascia and hood.
The Saleen taillights have one fewer vertical light than the stock Mustang's.
LED headlights are standard.
Saleen also offers less powerful versions of the S302 Mustang.
