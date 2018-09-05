Ruf CTR Yellow Bird

  • yio-4250
The fourth generation Ruf CTR made its debut at the Geneva Motor Show.

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
1
of 79

While it looks like a 911 that could have been built in the early 1990's, it shares no body parts with the Porsche.

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
2
of 79

The entire car was subtly widened by stretching the door width proportionally to the wheel arches.

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
3
of 79

The new Yellow Bird makes 710 horsepower from a 3.6-liter Porsche flat-six.

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
4
of 79

The CTR is in many ways a greatest hits of Porsche design, for example, the rear spoiler is modeled after that of the 993 Turbo.

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
5
of 79

Even the headlights are bespoke Ruf units which serve to make the car familiar, yet different.

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
6
of 79

The interior reads immediately as that of a classic air-cooled 911 but the carbon fiber tub on which the car is built lets you know something else is going on.

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
7
of 79

The CTR we drove is the lone development prototype and it still wore its German license plates.

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
8
of 79

The man behind the car, Alois Ruf Jr., a legend in the world of Porsche enthusiasts and an incredibly passionate car enthusiast.

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
9
of 79

The CTR has been stretched in nearly every dimension, yet it weighs only 2,600 pounds.

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
10
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
11
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
12
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
13
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
14
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
15
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
16
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
17
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
18
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
19
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
20
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
21
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
22
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
23
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
24
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
25
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
26
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
27
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
28
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
29
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
30
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
31
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
32
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
33
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
34
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
35
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
36
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
37
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
38
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
39
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
40
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
41
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
42
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
43
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
44
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
45
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
46
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
47
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
48
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
49
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
50
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
51
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
52
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
53
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
54
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
55
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
56
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
57
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
58
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
59
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
60
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
61
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
62
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
63
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
64
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
65
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
66
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
67
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
68
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
69
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
70
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
71
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
72
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
73
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
74
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
75
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
76
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
77
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
78
of 79

Photo:Louis Yio/Ruf
79
of 79
