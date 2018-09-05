Ruf CTR Yellow Bird

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The fourth generation Ruf CTR made its debut at the Geneva Motor Show.
While it looks like a 911 that could have been built in the early 1990's, it shares no body parts with the Porsche.
The entire car was subtly widened by stretching the door width proportionally to the wheel arches.
The new Yellow Bird makes 710 horsepower from a 3.6-liter Porsche flat-six.
The CTR is in many ways a greatest hits of Porsche design, for example, the rear spoiler is modeled after that of the 993 Turbo.
Even the headlights are bespoke Ruf units which serve to make the car familiar, yet different.
The interior reads immediately as that of a classic air-cooled 911 but the carbon fiber tub on which the car is built lets you know something else is going on.
The CTR we drove is the lone development prototype and it still wore its German license plates.
The man behind the car, Alois Ruf Jr., a legend in the world of Porsche enthusiasts and an incredibly passionate car enthusiast.
The CTR has been stretched in nearly every dimension, yet it weighs only 2,600 pounds.