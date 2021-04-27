The stunning Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe is a private jet for the road

It was designed and developed in collaboration with Hermès, and there's a painted horse inside.
The Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe is a spectacular new one-off collaboration with Hermès.
It was commissioned by Yusaku Maezawa, a Japanese billionaire who happens to be the first dude going on a commercial flight to the moon.
It was designed to complement his private jet, natch.
The luscious green paint was created just for this car, and it's inspired by Oribe ware from the 16th century.
The stunning interior features a ton of Hermès Enea Green leather.
It also uses canvas upholstery, a first for Rolls-Royce.
The Phantom's "Gallery" has a hand-painted horse motif on gorgeous wood trim.
Even the column shifter is covered in leather.
