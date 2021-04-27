The stunning Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe is a private jet for the road

It was designed and developed in collaboration with Hermès, and there's a painted horse inside.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe
Rolls-Royce

The Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe is a spectacular new one-off collaboration with Hermès.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe
Rolls-Royce

It was commissioned by Yusaku Maezawa, a Japanese billionaire who happens to be the first dude going on a commercial flight to the moon.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe
Rolls-Royce

It was designed to complement his private jet, natch.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe
Rolls-Royce

The luscious green paint was created just for this car, and it's inspired by Oribe ware from the 16th century.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe
Rolls-Royce

The stunning interior features a ton of Hermès Enea Green leather.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe
Rolls-Royce

It also uses canvas upholstery, a first for Rolls-Royce.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe
Rolls-Royce

The Phantom's "Gallery" has a hand-painted horse motif on gorgeous wood trim.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe
Rolls-Royce

Even the column shifter is covered in leather.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe
Rolls-Royce

Keep swiping and scrolling to see more of the Phantom Oribe.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe
Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe
Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe
Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe
Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe
Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe
Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe
Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe
Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe
Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe
Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe
Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe
Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe
Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe
Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe
Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe
Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe
Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe
Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe
Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe
Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe
Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe
Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe
Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe
Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe
Rolls-Royce
