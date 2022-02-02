/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid is subtle and stunning

This one-off's interior features a digitally printed silk art piece.

Daniel Golson
Rolls-Royce
1 of 19 Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce's latest one-off was designed for Singapore.

Rolls-Royce
2 of 19 Rolls-Royce

It's inspired by orchid flowers.

Rolls-Royce
3 of 19 Rolls-Royce

The exterior uses a white paint with a violet tint.

Rolls-Royce
4 of 19 Rolls-Royce

The interior is a mix of white, brown and dark gray.

Rolls-Royce
5 of 19 Rolls-Royce

There are orchid inlays in the rear picnic tables.

Rolls-Royce
6 of 19 Rolls-Royce

The treadplates also have orchids painted on.

Rolls-Royce
7 of 19 Rolls-Royce

The Gallery in the dashboard has a silk piece from artist and designer Helen Amy Murray.

Rolls-Royce
8 of 19 Rolls-Royce

It took over 200 hours to complete.

Rolls-Royce
9 of 19 Rolls-Royce

The piece was digitally printed.

Rolls-Royce
10 of 19 Rolls-Royce

Keep scrolling to see more of the Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid.

Rolls-Royce
11 of 19 Rolls-Royce
rolls-royce-phantom-orchid-120
12 of 19 Rolls-Royce
rolls-royce-phantom-orchid-122
13 of 19 Rolls-Royce
rolls-royce-phantom-orchid-123
14 of 19 Rolls-Royce
rolls-royce-phantom-orchid-124
15 of 19 Rolls-Royce
rolls-royce-phantom-orchid-125
16 of 19 Rolls-Royce
rolls-royce-phantom-orchid-126
17 of 19 Rolls-Royce
rolls-royce-phantom-orchid-127
18 of 19 Rolls-Royce
rolls-royce-phantom-orchid-128
19 of 19 Rolls-Royce

