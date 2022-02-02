Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid is subtle and stunning

This one-off's interior features a digitally printed silk art piece.
Rolls-Royce's latest one-off was designed for Singapore.
It's inspired by orchid flowers.
The exterior uses a white paint with a violet tint.
The interior is a mix of white, brown and dark gray.
There are orchid inlays in the rear picnic tables.
The treadplates also have orchids painted on.
The Gallery in the dashboard has a silk piece from artist and designer Helen Amy Murray.
It took over 200 hours to complete.
The piece was digitally printed.
