Rolls-Royce Cullinan scale model looks just like the real thing

The 1:8-scale replica costs over $17,000 and takes twice as long to produce as a full-size Cullinan.
You can now buy a 1:8 scale model replica of your Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
Each model takes 450 hours to produce, twice the amount of time it takes to build a real Cullinan, and it's made up of 1,000 components.
The whole thing is hand-built and even hand-painted, using the same materials as an actual Cullinan.
Customers can either order their scale model to match their own spec or create something totally unique.
The model features working LED lights, coach doors and a split tailgate that open, and even umbrellas in the doors.
The model comes in a display case that measures almost two feet long.
Rolls-Royce says the model starts at $17,100, but that will easily go up with options.
