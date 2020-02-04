Go behind the scenes of the Rivian-built Amazon electric delivery van

Amazon and Rivian have given us a behind-the-scenes look at their upcoming electric delivery van.
The electric van will be totally purpose-built for Amazon.
Amazon previously made a sizable investment into the startup.
With the investment, Rivian was tasked with creating the electric van for Amazon deliveries.
The van is part of Amazon's pledge to meet Paris Climate Accord goals 10 years ahead of time in 2040.
Amazon and Rivian also worked closely with delivery services to develop the EV.
It will pack Alexa integration and all the necessary tech to make external devices a thing of the past.
The van also looks pretty great.
The first of these vans will hit the road in 2021.
By 2030, there should be 100,000 of them delivering packages.
With the partnership, Rivian looks a whole lot more credible.