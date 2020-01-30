Ricky Brabec and Honda win the 2020 Dakar rally

The Dakar rally has been run almost continuously since 1979 in remote locations all over the world.
Despite its name, the rally no longer takes place along the legendary Paris-to-Dakar route.
The Rally moved to South America in 2009 over concerns for safety due to political unrest.
For 2020, the race moved again, this time to Saudi Arabia.
That change in location was just one factor that helped America take its first win ever in the Dakar.
The American who did it was 28-year-old Ricky Brabec.
Brabec has now run the Dakar five times, coming close to winning in 2019 before an engine failure ended his race.
Ricky rode to victory on the Honda CRF450 Rally, a racing-only 450cc single-cylinder dual sport bike.