Ricky Brabec and Honda win the 2020 Dakar rally

  • 2020-honda-dakar-brabec-001
  • 2020-honda-dakar-brabec-002
  • 2020-honda-dakar-brabec-003
  • 2020-honda-dakar-brabec-004
  • 2020-honda-dakar-brabec-005
  • 2020-honda-dakar-brabec-006
  • 2020-honda-dakar-brabec-007
  • 2020-honda-dakar-brabec-009
  • 2020-honda-dakar-brabec-010
  • 2020-honda-dakar-brabec-011
  • 2020-honda-dakar-brabec-012
  • 2020-honda-dakar-brabec-013
  • 2020-honda-dakar-brabec-014
  • 2020-honda-dakar-brabec-015
  • 2020-honda-dakar-brabec-016
  • 2020-honda-dakar-brabec-017
  • 2020-honda-dakar-brabec-018
  • 2020-honda-dakar-brabec-019
  • 2020-honda-dakar-brabec-020
  • 2020-honda-dakar-brabec-021
  • 2020-honda-dakar-brabec-022
  • 2020-honda-dakar-brabec-023
  • 2020-honda-dakar-brabec-024
  • 2020-honda-dakar-brabec-025
  • 2020-honda-dakar-brabec-026
  • 2020-honda-dakar-brabec-027
  • 2020-honda-dakar-brabec-028
  • 2020-honda-dakar-brabec-029
  • 2020-honda-dakar-brabec-030
  • 2020-honda-dakar-brabec-031
  • 2020-honda-dakar-brabec-032
  • 2020-honda-dakar-brabec-033
  • 2020-honda-dakar-brabec-034
  • 2020-honda-dakar-brabec-035
  • 2020-honda-dakar-brabec-036
  • 2020-honda-dakar-brabec-037
  • 2020-honda-dakar-brabec-038

Ricky Brabec and the Honda Motorsports CRF450 Rally

The Dakar rally has been run almost continuously since 1979 in remote locations all over the world.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda Powersports
1
of 37

Despite its name, the rally no longer takes place along the legendary Paris-to-Dakar route.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda Powersports
2
of 37

The Rally moved to South America in 2009 over concerns for safety due to political unrest.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda Powersports
3
of 37

For 2020, the race moved again, this time to Saudi Arabia.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda Powersports
4
of 37

That change in location was just one factor that helped America take its first win ever in the Dakar.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda Powersports
5
of 37

The American who did it was 28-year-old Ricky Brabec.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda Powersports
6
of 37

Brabec has now run the Dakar five times, coming close to winning in 2019 before an engine failure ended his race.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda Powersports
7
of 37

Ricky rode to victory on the Honda CRF450 Rally, a racing-only 450cc single-cylinder dual sport bike.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda Powersports
8
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda Powersports
9
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda Powersports
10
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda Powersports
11
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda Powersports
12
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda Powersports
13
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda Powersports
14
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda Powersports
15
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda Powersports
16
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda Powersports
17
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda Powersports
18
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda Powersports
19
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda Powersports
20
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda Powersports
21
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda Powersports
22
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda Powersports
23
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda Powersports
24
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda Powersports
25
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda Powersports
26
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda Powersports
27
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda Powersports
28
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda Powersports
29
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda Powersports
30
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda Powersports
31
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda Powersports
32
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda Powersports
33
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda Powersports
34
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda Powersports
35
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda Powersports
36
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda Powersports
37
of 37
Now Reading

Ricky Brabec and Honda win the 2020 Dakar rally

Up Next

Lexus looks to the moon with lunar mobility concepts

Latest Stories

How Ricky Brabec and Honda won the 2020 Dakar Rally for America

How Ricky Brabec and Honda won the 2020 Dakar Rally for America

by
2020 Dodge Durango SRT gets Black design package and Redline stripes

2020 Dodge Durango SRT gets Black design package and Redline stripes

by
GMC's electric Hummer packs 1,000 horsepower and a 3-second 0-60 time

GMC's electric Hummer packs 1,000 horsepower and a 3-second 0-60 time

by
New Hummer EV will debut in Super Bowl ad with LeBron James

New Hummer EV will debut in Super Bowl ad with LeBron James

by
The Hummer EV's 11,500 lb-ft torque number is misleading, here's why

The Hummer EV's 11,500 lb-ft torque number is misleading, here's why

by