Renewable-fuel-powered Bentley Continental aims for glory at Pikes Peak

85% fewer carbon emissions, still tons of power.

Bentley Continental GT3 Pikes Peak race car
Bentley

Running on renewable fuel, this Bentley Continental Pikes Peak race car hopes to take home a win at Pikes Peak.

Bentley Continental GT3 Pikes Peak race car
Bentley

Bentley isn't just trying to achieve a record, it's launching a sustainability push with this car.

Bentley Continental GT3 Pikes Peak race car
Bentley

Despite a twin-turbo V8 under the hood, this race car runs on renewable, biofuel-based gasoline.

Bentley Continental GT3 Pikes Peak race car
Bentley

With 85% fewer emissions, it may be the start of something amazing.

Bentley Continental GT3 Pikes Peak race car
Bentley

We'll see it take to the hill this June.

Bentley Continental GT3 Pikes Peak race car
Bentley

Hopefully, this renewable fuel is just the start.

