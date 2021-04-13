Renewable-fuel-powered Bentley Continental aims for glory at Pikes Peak

85% fewer carbon emissions, still tons of power.
Running on renewable fuel, this Bentley Continental Pikes Peak race car hopes to take home a win at Pikes Peak.
Bentley isn't just trying to achieve a record, it's launching a sustainability push with this car.
Despite a twin-turbo V8 under the hood, this race car runs on renewable, biofuel-based gasoline.
With 85% fewer emissions, it may be the start of something amazing.
We'll see it take to the hill this June.
Hopefully, this renewable fuel is just the start.
