Renault's updated Zoe has a little more of everything

Renault unveiled the new Zoe on Monday.
It's fresh from top to bottom, sporting a new look, new tech, new EV underpinnings and everything between those points.
The most important upgrade for the Zoe can't actually be seen.
Under the body is a new 52-kWh battery that offers even more range than before -- up to 242 miles, by European WLTP estimates.
Combined with a new (optional) DC charger that can handle up to 50 kilowatts, the Zoe should pick up juice faster than its predecessors.
Those looking for better performance will be happy to find a new 133-horsepower optional electric motor, which brings its 0-to-60-mph time under 10 seconds.
Both this motor and the less powerful standard motor also pack a new "B Mode" that boosts regenerative braking for a little extra range.
Renault promises that the Zoe's plastics are now softer to the touch, and some parts of the inside have been redesigned for better ergonomics.
The most notable upgrade inside, though, has to be the standard 10-inch instrument cluster display.
