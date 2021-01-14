The Mobilize EZ-1 Prototype is a funky urban EV

This two-seat pod car is 95% recyclable and features swappable batteries.

Renault Mobilize EZ-1 Prototype
1 of 16
Mobilize

This is the new Mobilize EZ-1 Prototype.

Read the article
Renault Mobilize EZ-1 Prototype
2 of 16
Mobilize

The EZ-1 Prototype will be available via subscription starting in 2023.

Read the article
Renault Mobilize EZ-1 Prototype
3 of 16
Mobilize

This car is made from 50% recycled materials and is 95% recyclable. 

Read the article
Renault Mobilize EZ-1 Prototype
4 of 16
Mobilize

At less than 91 inches in length, the Mobilize EZ-1 Prototype should be very maneuverable.

Read the article
Renault Mobilize EZ-1 Prototype
5 of 16
Mobilize

The Mobilize EZ-1 Prototype features swappable batteries so you don't have to wait for it to charge.

Read the article
Renault Mobilize EZ-1 Prototype
6 of 16
Mobilize

This car's styling is quite distinctive. 

Read the article
Renault Mobilize EZ-1 Prototype
7 of 16
Mobilize

Up front, there are a lot of chamfered edges.

Read the article
Renault Mobilize EZ-1 Prototype
8 of 16
Mobilize

Not that you'll be owning one, but what do you think of the EZ-1 Prototype's styling?

Read the article
Renault Mobilize EZ-1 Prototype
9 of 16
Mobilize

Renault's new Mobilize business unit will offer a range of vehicles in the future.

Read the article
Renault Mobilize EZ-1 Prototype
10 of 16
Mobilize

For more photos of the Mobilize EZ-1 Prototype, keep clicking or scrolling through this gallery.

Read the article
Renault Mobilize EZ-1 Prototype
11 of 16
Mobilize
Read the article
Renault Mobilize EZ-1 Prototype
12 of 16
Mobilize
Read the article
Renault Mobilize EZ-1 Prototype
13 of 16
Mobilize
Read the article
Renault Mobilize EZ-1 Prototype
14 of 16
Mobilize
Read the article
Renault Mobilize EZ-1 Prototype
15 of 16
Mobilize
Read the article
Renault Mobilize EZ-1 Prototype
16 of 16
Mobilize
Read the article
