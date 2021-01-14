The Mobilize EZ-1 Prototype is a funky urban EV

This two-seat pod car is 95% recyclable and features swappable batteries.
This is the new Mobilize EZ-1 Prototype.
The EZ-1 Prototype will be available via subscription starting in 2023.
This car is made from 50% recycled materials and is 95% recyclable.
At less than 91 inches in length, the Mobilize EZ-1 Prototype should be very maneuverable.
The Mobilize EZ-1 Prototype features swappable batteries so you don't have to wait for it to charge.
This car's styling is quite distinctive.
Up front, there are a lot of chamfered edges.
Not that you'll be owning one, but what do you think of the EZ-1 Prototype's styling?
Renault's new Mobilize business unit will offer a range of vehicles in the future.
For more photos of the Mobilize EZ-1 Prototype, keep clicking or scrolling through this gallery.
