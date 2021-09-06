/>
Renault Megane E-Tech Electric points the way forward

Renault's new Megane is an electric SUV.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
Renault Megane E-Tech
1 of 29 Renault

This is the Renault Megane E-Tech Electric.

Renault Megane E-Tech
2 of 29 Renault

The Megane has taken various forms over the years, from hatchbacks to sedans to wagons and even a convertible. 

Renault Megane E-Tech
3 of 29 Renault

Debuting Monday at the IAA Munich Motor Show, this Renault Megane E-Tech Electric shows that the nameplate's future isn't just a SUV -- it's an EV.

Renault Megane E-Tech
4 of 29 Renault

This model features an interesting innovation that could show the way for safer EVs for all brands in all countries.

Renault Megane E-Tech
5 of 29 Renault

According to Renault, the E-Tech features a "special access for rescue teams to utilize" when working to put out an electrical fire.

Renault Megane E-Tech
6 of 29 Renault

The interior is made of recycled materials.

Renault Megane E-Tech
7 of 29 Renault

Renault's Megane E-Tech will be available with two powertrains, including a base trim limited to just 130 horsepower, or a premium option with 215 hp and 221 pound-feet of torque, good for a 0-to-60-mph time of 7.4 seconds.

Renault Megane E-Tech
8 of 29 Renault

The Megane E-Tech can take advantage of 130-kW fast-charging stations, replenishing up to 186 miles of range (WLTP) in 30 minutes.

Renault Megane E-Tech
9 of 29 Renault

As with other Meganes, we won't get this one in the US.

Renault Megane E-Tech
10 of 29 Renault

Keep scrolling for more photos of this electric SUV.

Renault Megane E-Tech
11 of 29 Renault
Renault Megane E-Tech
12 of 29 Renault
Renault Megane E-Tech
13 of 29 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Renault Megane E-Tech
14 of 29 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Renault Megane E-Tech
15 of 29 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Renault Megane E-Tech
16 of 29 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Renault Megane E-Tech
17 of 29 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Renault Megane E-Tech
18 of 29 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Renault Megane E-Tech
19 of 29 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Renault Megane E-Tech
20 of 29 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Renault Megane E-Tech
21 of 29 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Renault Megane E-Tech
22 of 29 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Renault Megane E-Tech
23 of 29 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Renault Megane E-Tech
24 of 29 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Renault Megane E-Tech
25 of 29 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Renault Megane E-Tech
26 of 29 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Renault Megane E-Tech
27 of 29 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Renault Megane E-Tech
28 of 29 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Renault Megane E-Tech
29 of 29 Daniel Golson/Roadshow

