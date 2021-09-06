Renault Megane E-Tech Electric points the way forward

Renault's new Megane is an electric SUV.
This is the Renault Megane E-Tech Electric.
The Megane has taken various forms over the years, from hatchbacks to sedans to wagons and even a convertible.
Debuting Monday at the IAA Munich Motor Show, this Renault Megane E-Tech Electric shows that the nameplate's future isn't just a SUV -- it's an EV.
This model features an interesting innovation that could show the way for safer EVs for all brands in all countries.
According to Renault, the E-Tech features a "special access for rescue teams to utilize" when working to put out an electrical fire.
The interior is made of recycled materials.
Renault's Megane E-Tech will be available with two powertrains, including a base trim limited to just 130 horsepower, or a premium option with 215 hp and 221 pound-feet of torque, good for a 0-to-60-mph time of 7.4 seconds.
The Megane E-Tech can take advantage of 130-kW fast-charging stations, replenishing up to 186 miles of range (WLTP) in 30 minutes.
As with other Meganes, we won't get this one in the US.
