Renault EZ-Ultimo concept might be the fanciest self-driving car to date

Renault debuted the EZ-Ultimo concept at the 2018 Paris Motor Show.
It's an electric self-driving car that Renault envisions as the ultimate upscale ride hailing vehicle for high-end locations like resorts.
Users can call for one and use it for an hour or a day -- no matter the length of time it's used, it's meant to be a sort of lifestyle-enhancement vehicle.
The EZ-Ultimo doesn't bear much resemblance to Renault's current lineup, but that doesn't mean it doesn't look awesome.
It's low and long, with cartoonishly large wheels filling every Planck length of the wheel wells.
The outside is cool, but the interior of the EZ-Ultimo concept is where it's at.
It resembles an old-school cigar lounge, with a whole lot of wood trim, fancy lighting and some comfortable-looking lounge chairs.
While Renault didn't really discuss the powertrain beyond the fact that it's electric, it did go into a bit of detail about the car's autonomous capabilities.
It packs SAE Level 4 autonomy, which is a conditional autonomy that is responsible for both piloting the vehicle and acting as its own failsafe within certain areas or modes.
Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the EZ-Ultimo, which sounds like some sort of weird robot.