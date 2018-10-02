Renault EZ-Ultimo concept might be the fanciest self-driving car to date

  • renault-ez-ultimo-concept-paris-2018-21
Renault debuted the EZ-Ultimo concept at the 2018 Paris Motor Show.    

Read the article
1
of 79

It's an electric self-driving car that Renault envisions as the ultimate upscale ride hailing vehicle for high-end locations like resorts.    

Read the article
2
of 79

Users can call for one and use it for an hour or a day -- no matter the length of time it's used, it's meant to be a sort of lifestyle-enhancement vehicle.   

Read the article
3
of 79

The EZ-Ultimo doesn't bear much resemblance to Renault's current lineup, but that doesn't mean it doesn't look awesome.     

Read the article
4
of 79

It's low and long, with cartoonishly large wheels filling every Planck length of the wheel wells.   

Read the article
5
of 79

The outside is cool, but the interior of the EZ-Ultimo concept is where it's at.     

Read the article
6
of 79

It resembles an old-school cigar lounge, with a whole lot of wood trim, fancy lighting and some comfortable-looking lounge chairs.    

Read the article
7
of 79

While Renault didn't really discuss the powertrain beyond the fact that it's electric, it did go into a bit of detail about the car's autonomous capabilities.     

Read the article
8
of 79

It packs SAE Level 4 autonomy, which is a conditional autonomy that is responsible for both piloting the vehicle and acting as its own failsafe within certain areas or modes.     

Read the article
9
of 79

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the EZ-Ultimo, which sounds like some sort of weird robot.

Read the article
10
of 79

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
11
of 79

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
12
of 79

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
13
of 79

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
14
of 79

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
15
of 79

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
16
of 79

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
17
of 79

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
18
of 79

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
19
of 79

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
20
of 79

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
21
of 79

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
22
of 79

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
23
of 79

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
24
of 79

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
25
of 79

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
26
of 79

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
27
of 79

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
28
of 79

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
29
of 79

Published:Photo:RenaultRead the article
30
of 79

Published:Photo:RenaultRead the article
31
of 79

Published:Photo:RenaultRead the article
32
of 79

Published:Photo:RenaultRead the article
33
of 79

Published:Photo:RenaultRead the article
34
of 79

Published:Photo:RenaultRead the article
35
of 79

Published:Photo:RenaultRead the article
36
of 79

Published:Photo:RenaultRead the article
37
of 79

Published:Photo:RenaultRead the article
38
of 79

Published:Photo:RenaultRead the article
39
of 79

Published:Photo:RenaultRead the article
40
of 79

Published:Photo:RenaultRead the article
41
of 79

Published:Photo:RenaultRead the article
42
of 79

Published:Photo:RenaultRead the article
43
of 79

Published:Photo:RenaultRead the article
44
of 79

Published:Photo:RenaultRead the article
45
of 79

Published:Photo:RenaultRead the article
46
of 79

Published:Photo:RenaultRead the article
47
of 79

Published:Photo:RenaultRead the article
48
of 79

Published:Photo:RenaultRead the article
49
of 79

Published:Photo:RenaultRead the article
50
of 79

Published:Photo:RenaultRead the article
51
of 79

Published:Photo:RenaultRead the article
52
of 79

Published:Photo:RenaultRead the article
53
of 79

Published:Photo:RenaultRead the article
54
of 79

Published:Photo:RenaultRead the article
55
of 79

Published:Photo:RenaultRead the article
56
of 79

Published:Photo:RenaultRead the article
57
of 79

Published:Photo:RenaultRead the article
58
of 79

Published:Photo:RenaultRead the article
59
of 79

Published:Photo:RenaultRead the article
60
of 79

Published:Photo:RenaultRead the article
61
of 79

Published:Photo:RenaultRead the article
62
of 79

Published:Photo:RenaultRead the article
63
of 79

Published:Photo:RenaultRead the article
64
of 79

Published:Photo:RenaultRead the article
65
of 79

Published:Photo:RenaultRead the article
66
of 79

Published:Photo:RenaultRead the article
67
of 79

Published:Photo:RenaultRead the article
68
of 79

Published:Photo:RenaultRead the article
69
of 79

Published:Photo:RenaultRead the article
70
of 79

Published:Photo:RenaultRead the article
71
of 79

Published:Photo:RenaultRead the article
72
of 79

Published:Photo:RenaultRead the article
73
of 79

Published:Photo:RenaultRead the article
74
of 79

Published:Photo:RenaultRead the article
75
of 79

Published:Photo:RenaultRead the article
76
of 79

Published:Photo:RenaultRead the article
77
of 79

Published:Photo:RenaultRead the article
78
of 79

Published:Photo:RenaultRead the article
79
of 79
