New Renault 5 EV Prototype is the best kind of retro

This cute hatchback will go into production by 2025, but it probably won't come to America.
The Renault 5 is back as a retro EV hatchback.
This prototype is a close preview of a production model that will be out by 2025.
It takes inspiration both from the original R5, which was sold as the Le Car in the US, and the second-gen Supercinq model.
The design is immediately recognizable without being too kitschy.
In profile and roofline it's nearly identical to the original model.
The boxed fender flares hark back to the 5 Turbo rally car, to great effect.
The charge port is located on the hood, the same spot as the original car's air intake.
No interior photos were released, but it has a cool HUD-style gauge panel.
The new 5 will go on sale by 2025 in Europe.
