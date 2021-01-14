New Renault 5 EV Prototype is the best kind of retro

This cute hatchback will go into production by 2025, but it probably won't come to America.

renault-5-ev-prototype-110
Renault

The Renault 5 is back as a retro EV hatchback.

renault-5-ev-prototype-111
Renault

This prototype is a close preview of a production model that will be out by 2025.

renault-5-ev-prototype-112
Renault

It takes inspiration both from the original R5, which was sold as the Le Car in the US, and the second-gen Supercinq model.

renault-5-ev-prototype-118
Renault

The design is immediately recognizable without being too kitschy.

renault-5-ev-prototype-119
Renault

In profile and roofline it's nearly identical to the original model.

renault-5-ev-prototype-117
Renault

The boxed fender flares hark back to the 5 Turbo rally car, to great effect.

renault-5-ev-prototype-120
Renault

The charge port is located on the hood, the same spot as the original car's air intake.

renault-5-ev-prototype-121
Renault

No interior photos were released, but it has a cool HUD-style gauge panel.

renault-5-ev-prototype-116
Renault

The new 5 will go on sale by 2025 in Europe.

renault-5-ev-prototype-114
Renault
renault-5-ev-prototype-113
Renault
renault-5-ev-prototype-115
Renault
