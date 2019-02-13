Land Rover electrifies Range Rover Sport with new HST trim

  • Range Rover Sport HST
Land Rover on Wednesday unveiled the Range Rover Sport HST, a special edition with a new member of Jaguar Land Rover's Ingenium engine family.

Land Rover claims this new turbocharged 3.0-liter I6 is smoother and stronger than the old V6.    

It puts out about 395 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque.

That's enough to get the SUV to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds.

To help combat turbo lag and provide better response, Land Rover fitted the powertrain with an electric supercharger than can spin up to 120,000 RPM in just half a second.     

Some of that juice will come from a new 48-volt mild hybrid system also fitted to the Range Rover Sport HST.    

In addition to providing juice for the electric supercharger, it uses an electric motor to harvest energy under braking, and it should increase the amount of time the stop-start system can stay activated.

Right now, Land Rover has only announced the Range Rover Sport HST for the UK, but it shouldn't be long before the company unveils the same trim for US-spec cars.   

In the UK, the HST will set a buyer back £81,250 (about $105,000).    

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the latest Range Rover on the scene.

