The Ramsmobile RM-X2 is unlike anything else

You've probably never heard of Ramsmobile, but trust me, you're going to love this.
This SUV costs $1 million, and it's absolutely ridiculous.
Power comes from a choice of GM-sourced engines, plus a battery and electric motor, for as much as 999 horsepower.
You can spec mud tires in 38- and 40-inch sizes.
Ramsmobile says this thing floats. Really.
The underbody is coated in teflon, so nothing sticks to it.
You can even order this SUV with a single, continuous track underneath -- you know, like a tank.
Inside, if you get the smoker's package, Ramsmobile will fit the SUV with an electronic hookah.
This isn't a concept car. If you want one, Ramsmobile will build it.
