Ram 'Built to Serve' special editions report for duty

Ram is stepping up to highlight each of the five branches of the US military with a batch of limited-edition pickup trucks.
This truck is one of the five pickups Ram will roll out in the coming months and it honors the US Army.
Other trucks will honor the Navy, Coast Guard, Marines and Air Force with limited-edition colors and production numbers.
The truck's interior also gets a special coordinating color, depending on which exterior color you choose.
In total, there will be 9,000 of these special pickups to honor the US military.
Each of them get a "Built to Serve" badge inside.
There's also a lockable storage cubby.
Current military members and veterans can also attach their own patches to make the pickup their own.
Velcro is present on the seat backs.
It's also on the side shoulder bolsters.
Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the Ram Built to Serve Army edition.