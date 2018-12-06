Radwood at the Petersen Museum in Los Angeles

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Welcome to Radwood, where the rad cars of the 1980s and 1990s are reunited.
The most recent Radwood event was held at the Petersen Museum in Los Angeles.
Any car from the '80s or '90s is eligible for display.
Cars from all countries are welcome.
Subcompacts are as important as supercars at Radwood.
Rad details, rad cars.
Beyond the cars, half the fun of Radwood is dressing in period-correct attire.
If you love the '80s and '90s, you'll love Radwood -- even if you don't care much for cars.
So. Many. Stretch pants.
