Radwood at the Petersen Museum in Los Angeles

  • Radwood Los Angeles
  • Radwood Los Angeles
  • Radwood Los Angeles
  • Radwood Los Angeles
  • Radwood Los Angeles
  • Radwood Los Angeles
  • Radwood Los Angeles
  • Radwood Los Angeles
  • Radwood Los Angeles
  • Radwood Los Angeles
  • Radwood Los Angeles
  • Radwood Los Angeles
  • Radwood Los Angeles
  • Radwood Los Angeles
  • Radwood Los Angeles
  • Radwood Los Angeles
  • Radwood Los Angeles
  • Radwood Los Angeles
  • Radwood Los Angeles
  • Radwood Los Angeles
  • Radwood Los Angeles
  • Radwood Los Angeles
  • Radwood Los Angeles
  • Radwood Los Angeles
  • Radwood Los Angeles
  • Radwood Los Angeles
  • Radwood Los Angeles
  • Radwood Los Angeles
  • Radwood Los Angeles
  • Radwood Los Angeles
  • Radwood Los Angeles
  • Radwood Los Angeles
  • Radwood Los Angeles
  • Radwood Los Angeles
  • Radwood Los Angeles
  • Radwood Los Angeles
  • Radwood Los Angeles
  • Radwood Los Angeles
  • Radwood Los Angeles
  • Radwood Los Angeles
  • Radwood Los Angeles
  • Radwood Los Angeles
  • Radwood Los Angeles
  • Radwood Los Angeles
  • Radwood Los Angeles
  • Radwood Los Angeles
  • Radwood Los Angeles
  • Radwood Los Angeles
  • Radwood Los Angeles

Welcome to Radwood, where the rad cars of the 1980s and 1990s are reunited.

Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
1
of 49

The most recent Radwood event was held at the Petersen Museum in Los Angeles.

Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
2
of 49

Any car from the '80s or '90s is eligible for display.

Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
3
of 49

Cars from all countries are welcome.

Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
4
of 49

Subcompacts are as important as supercars at Radwood.

Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
5
of 49

Rad details, rad cars.

Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
6
of 49

Beyond the cars, half the fun of Radwood is dressing in period-correct attire.

Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
7
of 49

If you love the '80s and '90s, you'll love Radwood -- even if you don't care much for cars.

Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
8
of 49

So. Many. Stretch pants.

Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
9
of 49

Keep scrolling for more photos from Radwood LA.

Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
10
of 49

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
11
of 49

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
12
of 49

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
13
of 49

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
14
of 49

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
15
of 49

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
16
of 49

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
17
of 49

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
18
of 49

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
19
of 49

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
20
of 49

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
21
of 49

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
22
of 49

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
23
of 49

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
24
of 49

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
25
of 49

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
26
of 49

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
27
of 49

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
28
of 49

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
29
of 49

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
30
of 49

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
31
of 49

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
32
of 49

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
33
of 49

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
34
of 49

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
35
of 49

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
36
of 49

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
37
of 49

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
38
of 49

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
39
of 49

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
40
of 49

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
41
of 49

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
42
of 49

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
43
of 49

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
44
of 49

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
45
of 49

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
46
of 49

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
47
of 49

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
48
of 49

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
49
of 49
Now Reading

Radwood at the Petersen Museum in Los Angeles

Up Next

Nine automotive design trends that need to die in 2018

Latest Stories

2019 BMW M2 Competition: Even more performance and driving pleasure

2019 BMW M2 Competition: Even more performance and driving pleasure

5:35
Ford will 3D-print parts for the Shelby GT500 at its new manufacturing facility

Ford will 3D-print parts for the Shelby GT500 at its new manufacturing facility

by
California dealers ask Volvo to stop Care by Volvo subscription service

California dealers ask Volvo to stop Care by Volvo subscription service

by
Electrify America fires up California's first 350-kW EV charger

Electrify America fires up California's first 350-kW EV charger

by
AutoComplete: Aston Martin unveils reversible EV retrofit for classic cars

AutoComplete: Aston Martin unveils reversible EV retrofit for classic cars

1:30