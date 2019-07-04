Radical Rapture is ready to dominate European asphalt

  • Radical Rapture
The Rapture starts with a lightweight chassis, over which lies composite bodywork that will leave you wondering exactly how this thing is legal to drive on European roads.     

Photo:Radical
The cabin is open, and the whole thing is so close to the ground it may as well be considered part of terra firma.

Photo:Radical
The engine is a 2.3-liter turbocharged I4 from Ford, presumably related to the EcoBoost engine of the same displacement in the Ford Focus RS.     

Photo:Radical
Radical slapped a new turbo and intake system on it, along with some other reworking, pegging the output at 350 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque.    

Photo:Radical
That might not seem like all that much, but considering how lightweight the Rapture is, the car should scoot.    

Photo:Radical
While Radical didn't say how much the Rapture costs, it did say the order books are already open, and the company has received orders from France and Germany.     

Photo:Radical
