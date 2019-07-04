Radical Rapture is ready to dominate European asphalt

By make and model
The Rapture starts with a lightweight chassis, over which lies composite bodywork that will leave you wondering exactly how this thing is legal to drive on European roads.
The cabin is open, and the whole thing is so close to the ground it may as well be considered part of terra firma.
The engine is a 2.3-liter turbocharged I4 from Ford, presumably related to the EcoBoost engine of the same displacement in the Ford Focus RS.
Radical slapped a new turbo and intake system on it, along with some other reworking, pegging the output at 350 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque.
That might not seem like all that much, but considering how lightweight the Rapture is, the car should scoot.
While Radical didn't say how much the Rapture costs, it did say the order books are already open, and the company has received orders from France and Germany.