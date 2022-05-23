X

This Special Edition Porsche Taycan Celebrates the Hockenheimring Track

It features Stone Grey paint, Bronzite accents and lots of special badges.

Daniel Golson
Daniel Golson

Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition
1 of 14 Porsche

The Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition celebrates the racetrack's 90th birthday.

Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition
2 of 14 Porsche

It has lovely Stone Grey paint.

Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition
3 of 14 Porsche

The wheels have Bronzite centers.

Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition
4 of 14 Porsche

The badges and lower trim are also finished in Bronzite.

Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition
5 of 14 Porsche

Its black interior has Island Green accents.

Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition
6 of 14 Porsche

The Hockenheimring's logo is found on the armrests.

Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition
7 of 14 Porsche

There are special exterior badges.

Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition
8 of 14 Porsche

The key allows free access to the Porsche Experience Center at the track.

Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition
9 of 14 Porsche

This special edition will be available in Germany and other European countries.

Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition
10 of 14 Porsche

Keep scrolling to see more of the Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition.

Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition
11 of 14 Porsche
Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition
12 of 14 Porsche
Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition
13 of 14 Porsche
Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition
14 of 14 Porsche

