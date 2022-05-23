This Special Edition Porsche Taycan Celebrates the Hockenheimring Track

It features Stone Grey paint, Bronzite accents and lots of special badges.
The Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition celebrates the racetrack's 90th birthday.
It has lovely Stone Grey paint.
The wheels have Bronzite centers.
The badges and lower trim are also finished in Bronzite.
Its black interior has Island Green accents.
The Hockenheimring's logo is found on the armrests.
There are special exterior badges.
The key allows free access to the Porsche Experience Center at the track.
This special edition will be available in Germany and other European countries.
Keep scrolling to see more of the Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition.