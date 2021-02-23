Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is a champ on road, track and dirt

The lifted wagon variant of the Taycan looks like a ton of fun on every surface.
Porsche has been testing its Taycan Cross Turismo all over the world.
It's seen the Nurburgring and Hockenheim.
It's seen the deserts of America.
The snow of the arctic.
The mud of Great Britain.
Ice in Denmark.
And Porsche's own Weissach test facility.
