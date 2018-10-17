  • 2018 Porsche Rennsport
This is a Porsche 911 Carrera T -- but it's not just any Carrera T.

Read the article
1
of 31

it's been modified to celebrate the 50th anniversary of a Porsche 911 T winning the Monte Carlo Rally way back in 1968.

Read the article
2
of 31

So, this car has received some rally-style modifications, including a set of Cibie running lights. 

Read the article
3
of 31

And a subte set of rally-style mudflaps, too.

Read the article
4
of 31

There's even a rally computer inside, a vintage one at that. 

Read the article
5
of 31

But perhaps the best modification is the signature of Vic Elford, the man who piloted that 911 T to victory in 1968.

Read the article
6
of 31

Elford was kind enough to take me for a lap of Laguna Seca in this special 911. 

Read the article
7
of 31

We were part of a parade of historic Porsches.

Read the article
8
of 31

That parade included Dr. Porsche himself, piloting the world's first Porsche!

Read the article
9
of 31

Out on the track, Elford was in his element.

Read the article
10
of 31

Read the article
11
of 31

Read the article
12
of 31

Read the article
13
of 31

Read the article
14
of 31

Read the article
15
of 31

Read the article
16
of 31

Read the article
17
of 31

Read the article
18
of 31

Read the article
19
of 31

Read the article
20
of 31

Read the article
21
of 31

Read the article
22
of 31

Read the article
23
of 31

Read the article
24
of 31

Read the article
25
of 31

Read the article
26
of 31

Read the article
27
of 31

Read the article
28
of 31

Read the article
29
of 31

Read the article
30
of 31

Read the article
31
of 31
Porsche Rennsport 2018 with Vic Elford

2019 Porsche Panamera GTS and Sport Turismo GTS: The Goldilocks of performance wagons

