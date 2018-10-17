Porsche Rennsport 2018 with Vic Elford

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
This is a Porsche 911 Carrera T -- but it's not just any Carrera T.
it's been modified to celebrate the 50th anniversary of a Porsche 911 T winning the Monte Carlo Rally way back in 1968.
So, this car has received some rally-style modifications, including a set of Cibie running lights.
And a subte set of rally-style mudflaps, too.
There's even a rally computer inside, a vintage one at that.
But perhaps the best modification is the signature of Vic Elford, the man who piloted that 911 T to victory in 1968.
Elford was kind enough to take me for a lap of Laguna Seca in this special 911.
We were part of a parade of historic Porsches.
That parade included Dr. Porsche himself, piloting the world's first Porsche!
Out on the track, Elford was in his element.