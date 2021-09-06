Porsche's Mission R concept is the future of EV racing

This future is looking good.
This is the Porsche Mission R!
It's a vision for an all-electric touring-style racer, aiming for somewhere around a 2025 release.
The styling is pretty extreme, but it may also be a preview for a next-generation road car.
The car is said to be roughly the size of a 718 Cayman.
The interior is probably the most radical part of the thing.
The racing-style wheel is riddled with controls.
The car is also filled with concept-car touches, like an integrated helmet dryer and integrated action cameras.
The roll cage is also integrated unlike anything else we've seen before.
But the styling touches, like the quad lights, are unmistakeably Porsche.
Coming to a track near you in four years' time.