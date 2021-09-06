/>
X

Porsche's Mission R concept is the future of EV racing

This future is looking good.

Tim_Stevens.jpg
Tim Stevens
2021-iaa-porsche-mission-r-concept-24
1 of 33 Porsche

This is the Porsche Mission R!

2021-iaa-porsche-mission-r-concept-23
2 of 33 Porsche

It's a vision for an all-electric touring-style racer, aiming for somewhere around a 2025 release.

2021-iaa-porsche-mission-r-concept-01
3 of 33 Porsche

The styling is pretty extreme, but it may also be a preview for a next-generation road car.

2021-iaa-porsche-mission-r-concept-02
4 of 33 Porsche

The car is said to be roughly the size of a 718 Cayman.

2021-iaa-porsche-mission-r-concept-05
5 of 33 Porsche

The interior is probably the most radical part of the thing.

2021-iaa-porsche-mission-r-concept-06
6 of 33 Porsche

The racing-style wheel is riddled with controls.

2021-iaa-porsche-mission-r-concept-21
7 of 33 Porsche

The car is also filled with concept-car touches, like an integrated helmet dryer and integrated action cameras. 

2021-iaa-porsche-mission-r-concept-10
8 of 33 Porsche

The roll cage is also integrated unlike anything else we've seen before. 

2021-iaa-porsche-mission-r-concept-08
9 of 33 Porsche

But the styling touches, like the quad lights, are unmistakeably Porsche.

2021-iaa-porsche-mission-r-concept-03
10 of 33 Porsche

Coming to a track near you in four years' time.

2021-iaa-porsche-mission-r-concept-04
11 of 33 Porsche
2021-iaa-porsche-mission-r-concept-07
12 of 33 Porsche
2021-iaa-porsche-mission-r-concept-09
13 of 33 Porsche
2021-iaa-porsche-mission-r-concept-11
14 of 33 Porsche
2021-iaa-porsche-mission-r-concept-12
15 of 33 Porsche
2021-iaa-porsche-mission-r-concept-13
16 of 33 Porsche
2021-iaa-porsche-mission-r-concept-14
17 of 33 Porsche
2021-iaa-porsche-mission-r-concept-15
18 of 33 Porsche
2021-iaa-porsche-mission-r-concept-16
19 of 33 Porsche
2021-iaa-porsche-mission-r-concept-17
20 of 33 Porsche
2021-iaa-porsche-mission-r-concept-18
21 of 33 Porsche
2021-iaa-porsche-mission-r-concept-19
22 of 33 Porsche
2021-iaa-porsche-mission-r-concept-20
23 of 33 Porsche
2021-iaa-porsche-mission-r-concept-22
24 of 33 Porsche
2025-porsche-mission-r-concept-01
25 of 33 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2025-porsche-mission-r-concept-02
26 of 33 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2025-porsche-mission-r-concept-03
27 of 33 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2025-porsche-mission-r-concept-04
28 of 33 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2025-porsche-mission-r-concept-05
29 of 33 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2025-porsche-mission-r-concept-06
30 of 33 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2025-porsche-mission-r-concept-07
31 of 33 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2025-porsche-mission-r-concept-08
32 of 33 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2025-porsche-mission-r-concept-09
33 of 33 Tim Stevens/Roadshow

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

38 Photos
Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

65 Photos
Volkswagen ID Buzz AD has sensors for days

More Galleries

Volkswagen ID Buzz AD has sensors for days

11 Photos
Volkswagen Polo GTI packs hot hatch power in a smaller package

More Galleries

Volkswagen Polo GTI packs hot hatch power in a smaller package

15 Photos
Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards finalists see the funny side of nature

More Galleries

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards finalists see the funny side of nature

20 Photos
2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata is still our favorite two-seater

More Galleries

2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata is still our favorite two-seater

29 Photos
2022 Ford Maverick: This super-affordable hybrid pickup could be a gamechanger

More Galleries

2022 Ford Maverick: This super-affordable hybrid pickup could be a gamechanger

66 Photos