The Porsche Macan gets an updated look in Shanghai

Porsche has revealed a new version of its Macan SUV in Shanghai.
The Porsche Macan was first introduced in 2014 and has since sold more than 350,000 units globally.
A new full-width LED light bar mimics the look of the 911, Cayenne and Panamera.
Miami Blue is one of several new paint colors offered on the Macan.
LED headlights are now standard on the Porsche Macan.
Porsche has also designed new 20- and 21-inch wheels for the updated Macan.
Porsche says it has revised the Macan's suspension for improved handling.
Inside, the Porsche Macan has an updated infotainment system shared with the Panamera and Cayenne.
The Macan can also now be optioned with a three-spoke sports steering wheel featuring the Sport Response Button feature.