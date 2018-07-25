  • 2019 Porsche Macan
  • 2019 Porsche Macan
  • 2019 Porsche Macan
  • 2019 Porsche Macan
  • 2019 Porsche Macan
  • 2019 Porsche Macan
  • 2019 Porsche Macan
  • 2019 Porsche Macan
  • 2019 Porsche Macan
  • 2019 Porsche Macan
  • 2019 Porsche Macan

Porsche has revealed a new version of its Macan SUV in Shanghai.

Published:Caption:Photo:PorscheRead the article
1
of 11

The Porsche Macan was first introduced in 2014 and has since sold more than 350,000 units globally.

Published:Caption:Photo:PorscheRead the article
2
of 11

A new full-width LED light bar mimics the look of the 911, Cayenne and Panamera.

Published:Caption:Photo:PorscheRead the article
3
of 11

Miami Blue is one of several new paint colors offered on the Macan.

Published:Caption:Photo:PorscheRead the article
4
of 11

LED headlights are now standard on the Porsche Macan.

Published:Caption:Photo:PorscheRead the article
5
of 11

Porsche has also designed new 20- and 21-inch wheels for the updated Macan.

Published:Caption:Photo:PorscheRead the article
6
of 11

Porsche says it has revised the Macan's suspension for improved handling.

Published:Caption:Photo:PorscheRead the article
7
of 11

Inside, the Porsche Macan has an updated infotainment system shared with the Panamera and Cayenne.

Published:Caption:Photo:PorscheRead the article
8
of 11

The Macan can also now be optioned with a three-spoke sports steering wheel featuring the Sport Response Button feature.

Published:Caption:Photo:PorscheRead the article
9
of 11

Published:Photo:PorscheRead the article
10
of 11

Published:Photo:PorscheRead the article
11
of 11
Now Reading

The Porsche Macan gets an updated look in Shanghai

Up Next

Get high with the new Porsche Macan as it tests in Lesotho

Latest Stories

The Audi A4's Traffic Jam Assist tech makes commuting safer, less annoying
3:06

The Audi A4's Traffic Jam Assist tech makes commuting safer, less annoying

by
2018 Audi A4: Sedate styling hides a superlative sedan
4:16

2018 Audi A4: Sedate styling hides a superlative sedan

by
Genesis dethrones Porsche as top brand in J.D. Power's APEAL study

Genesis dethrones Porsche as top brand in J.D. Power's APEAL study

by
BMW to debut new production car at Pebble Beach, M850i too

BMW to debut new production car at Pebble Beach, M850i too

by
2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan: Entry-level, elevated

2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan: Entry-level, elevated

by
Social media remembers Sergio Marchionne, CEO of Fiat Chrysler

Social media remembers Sergio Marchionne, CEO of Fiat Chrysler

by