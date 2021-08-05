/>
Porsche GT2 RS Clubsport 25 celebrates 25 years of Manthey Racing

It's one hell of a way to say happy birthday.

2021-porsche-gt2-rs-clubsport-25-1
1 of 6 Porsche

The Porsche 911 GT2 RS was never a very subtle machine, and it seems that it's only getting sillier as time passes.

2021-porsche-gt2-rs-clubsport-25-2
2 of 6 Porsche

This is evident in the Clubsport 25 model meant to celebrate 25 years of Manthey Racing.

2021-porsche-gt2-rs-clubsport-25-3
3 of 6 Porsche

It takes the GT2 RS Clubsport's already bonkers bodywork and ratchets it up a few notches.

2021-porsche-gt2-rs-clubsport-25-4
4 of 6 Porsche

The car's unique color scheme is borrowed from Manthey Racing's GT3 R racecar, aka Grello.

2021-porsche-gt2-rs-clubsport-25-5
5 of 6 Porsche

Of course, this being a Clubsport model, it's far too unhinged for the streets, and is for track use only.

2021-porsche-gt2-rs-clubsport-25-6
6 of 6 Porsche

Porsche is only bringing six of these to the US at a cost of more than $620,000.

