Porsche GT2 RS Clubsport 25 celebrates 25 years of Manthey Racing

It's one hell of a way to say happy birthday.
The Porsche 911 GT2 RS was never a very subtle machine, and it seems that it's only getting sillier as time passes.
This is evident in the Clubsport 25 model meant to celebrate 25 years of Manthey Racing.
It takes the GT2 RS Clubsport's already bonkers bodywork and ratchets it up a few notches.
The car's unique color scheme is borrowed from Manthey Racing's GT3 R racecar, aka Grello.
Of course, this being a Clubsport model, it's far too unhinged for the streets, and is for track use only.
Porsche is only bringing six of these to the US at a cost of more than $620,000.