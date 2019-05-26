Gunther Werks' reimagined Porsche 993 is an air-cooled delight

  • Gunther Werks Porsche 911
This is Gunther Werks' development car for its reimagined Porsche 993 restomod.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
The entire body is made from carbon fiber.

The car has full-LED headlights.

The wide rump gets a classic Porsche ducktail spoiler.

Thankfully, the car comes with a hydraulic nose lift function.

The Gunter Werks creation isn't cheap: $525,000, not including the price of a donor car.

Super wide, 355-section rear tires fill out the wide fender flares.

Power comes from a 4.0-liter, naturally aspirated flat-six.

Only about 25 of these cars will be made.

Keep scrolling for more photos of Gunther Werks' reimagined Porsche 993.

