Porsche 991 911 R: The muscle car

The 911 R was based on the 991-generation Porsche GT3.
It was basically a GT3 with no rear wing.
Rear-axle steering helped this car scoot.
An electronic rear spoiler deployed at high speed.
The 4.0-liter engine came from the 911 GT3 RS.
The interior had less insulation and lighter materials.
The manual transmission had Porsche's automatic rev-matching feature.
The 911 R is a real rowdy boy.
This example belongs to the Porsche Museum in Germany.
