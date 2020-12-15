Porsche 991 911 R: The muscle car

  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R
  • Porsche 911 R

The 911 R was based on the 991-generation Porsche GT3.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
1
of 67

It was basically a GT3 with no rear wing.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
2
of 67

Rear-axle steering helped this car scoot.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
3
of 67

An electronic rear spoiler deployed at high speed.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
4
of 67

The 4.0-liter engine came from the 911 GT3 RS.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
5
of 67

The interior had less insulation and lighter materials.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
6
of 67

The manual transmission had Porsche's automatic rev-matching feature.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
7
of 67

The 911 R is a real rowdy boy.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
8
of 67

This example belongs to the Porsche Museum in Germany.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
9
of 67

Keep scrolling for more photos of the Porsche 911 R.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
10
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
11
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
12
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
13
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
14
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
15
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
16
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
17
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
18
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
19
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
20
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
21
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
22
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
23
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
24
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
25
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
26
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
27
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
28
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
29
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
30
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
31
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
32
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
33
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
34
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
35
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
36
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
37
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
38
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
39
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
40
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
41
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
42
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
43
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
44
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
45
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
46
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
47
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
48
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
49
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
50
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
51
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
52
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
53
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
54
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
55
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
56
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
57
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
58
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
59
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
60
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
61
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
62
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
63
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
64
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
65
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
66
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
67
of 67
Now Reading

Porsche 991 911 R: The muscle car

Up Next

2021 Porsche 718 Cayman T is a sports car delight
Porsche set for Le Mans return in WEC LMDh prototype class -- and that rocks

Porsche set for Le Mans return in WEC LMDh prototype class -- and that rocks

by
Honda recalls 1.4 million cars, SUVs for 3 separate problems

Honda recalls 1.4 million cars, SUVs for 3 separate problems

by
Antuan's top 5 cars of 2020

Antuan's top 5 cars of 2020

8:58
Bugatti Baby II first drive review: The most fun I've ever had on four wheels

Bugatti Baby II first drive review: The most fun I've ever had on four wheels

by
Roofless SC20 supercar is Lamborghini's craziest one-off yet

Roofless SC20 supercar is Lamborghini's craziest one-off yet

by