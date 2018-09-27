Porsche's 'Moby Dick' 935 is back with a modern twist

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Porsche unveiled the modern 935 as part of Rennsport Reunion VI in California.
The 3.8-liter, twin-turbo flat-six gas engine is nearly exactly the same as the one in the 911 GT2 RS on which this car is based.
As Porsche says in its release, this car is "geared towards clubsport events and private training on racetracks."
That's right -- this car was built entirely free of the burden of motorsport regulation. Have fun.