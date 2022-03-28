/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
This Porsche 911 GT3 Gets a Custom Paint Job

This iconic sports car is painted a special color, one that's part of Porsche's Paint to Sample program.

craig-cole-hs
Craig Cole
1 of 26 Porsche

Porsche offers loads of custom paint colors. 

2 of 26 Porsche

It takes around 4 liters of paint to cover a car in a special hue. 

3 of 26 Porsche

The upcharge for a custom paint color from Porsche can be more than $20,000!

4 of 26 Porsche

Special coatings and primers help prevent corrosion.

5 of 26 Porsche

For consistency, robots do a lot of the paint work.

6 of 26 Porsche

Robots play a huge role on the assembly line, too.

7 of 26 Porsche

Don't get freaked out by the robots. Humans are still needed, too.

8 of 26 Porsche

Here's what a 911 looks like without paint. 

9 of 26 Porsche

Unique colors don't make cars any faster, but they sure are cool.

10 of 26 Porsche

For more photos of this custom-painted Porsche, keep scrolling through this gallery.

