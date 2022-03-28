This Porsche 911 GT3 Gets a Custom Paint Job

This iconic sports car is painted a special color, one that's part of Porsche's Paint to Sample program.
Porsche offers loads of custom paint colors.
It takes around 4 liters of paint to cover a car in a special hue.
The upcharge for a custom paint color from Porsche can be more than $20,000!
Special coatings and primers help prevent corrosion.
For consistency, robots do a lot of the paint work.
Robots play a huge role on the assembly line, too.
Don't get freaked out by the robots. Humans are still needed, too.
Here's what a 911 looks like without paint.
Unique colors don't make cars any faster, but they sure are cool.
