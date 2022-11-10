X
Porsche 911 Dakar Is Like No Other 911

It'll make its debut at the LA Auto Show next week.

Andrew Krok
Porsche 911 Dakar
Porsche

An off-road-friendly Porsche 911 might sound like witchcraft, but Porsche has never been one to shy away from the dirt, whether it's the 959 from Group B rally racing or the modified 911 that won the Paris-Dakar rally in 1984.     

Porsche 911 Dakar
Porsche

However, those cars were purpose-built for competition, not for general consumption. This year, that's about to change.    

Porsche 911 Dakar
Porsche

Porsche will debut the 911 Dakar at the Los Angeles Auto Show next week.

Porsche 911 Dakar
Porsche

Ahead of its official unveiling, the automaker sent out some teasers, showing a mildly camouflaged 911 Dakar undergoing testing in a variety of environments, including sand and snow.  

Porsche 911 Dakar
Porsche

According to Porsche's release, the OEM has put the 911 Dakar through more than 300,000 miles' worth of rough-environment testing.     

Porsche 911 Dakar
Porsche

For gravel and loose surfaces, Porsche went to the Château de Lastours test track in southern France.     

Porsche 911 Dakar
Porsche

For the chilly stuff, it went up to Arjeplog, Sweden.     

Porsche 911 Dakar
Porsche

For sand, the automaker traveled to Dubai and Morocco, scaling 160-foot dunes and, as the pictures show, having an absolute blast.    

Porsche 911 Dakar
Porsche

While Porsche has not yet divulged any specific specs, we know the 911 Dakar will have additional ground clearance, all-terrain tires and a host of tweaks to stay controllable on loose surfaces.     

Porsche 911 Dakar
Porsche

Something tells us there will be some additional underbody protection, seeing as how these cars will be kicking up rooster tails of gravel and compacted snow.

Porsche 911 Dakar
Porsche

Porsche will give the 911 Dakar a proper introduction on Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. PT, the evening before the LA Auto Show's media day.

