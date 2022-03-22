Porsche 911 Classic Club Coupe Is a 996 With GT3 Guts

The car is a one-off, built for the Porsche Club of America.
Porsche this week unveiled the 911 Classic Club Coupe, a one-of-one concept built for the Porsche Club of America, the automaker's oldest and largest fan club.
The donor car was assembled in 1998 and was discovered languishing in a dealership lot in Virginia.
The car was flown back to Germany, where it was completely disassembled in the first step toward becoming something completely different.
The 996's body was strengthened using both new and original-equipment parts, following inspiration from the hardcore GT3 variant that first went on sale during the 996 generation.
The engine was replaced with a 3.6-liter flat-6 from the 996.2 GT3, producing about 375 horsepower.
The brakes and manual transmission were swapped over from a GT3, as well.
Two racing stripes run from front to back atop Sport Grey Metallic paint, terminating at the back of a vintage-style ducktail spoiler that contains a center brake light.
The unique "double-bubble" roof allows taller drivers to fit inside with helmets on.
And, as 911 purists might expect, the body rolls on a set of 18-inch Fuchs wheels painted in gloss black.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the Porsche 911 Classic Club Coupe!