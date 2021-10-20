/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS runs 'round the 'Ring

The Cayman GT4 is getting an even hotter variant soon.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
1 of 14 Porsche

Here's the new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2 of 14 Porsche

Well, a prototype of it, anyway.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
3 of 14 Porsche

The GT4 RS will officially debut in November.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
4 of 14 Porsche

It's going to be one special car.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
5 of 14 Porsche

Take a normal GT4 and make it lighter, stiffer, more aerodynamic and more powerful.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
6 of 14 Porsche

This will likely be one of the best road-going sports cars out there.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
7 of 14 Porsche

The GT4 RS recently set a quick Nurburgring lap time.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
8 of 14 Porsche

But even on public roads, this thing will surely be a hoot.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
9 of 14 Porsche

We'll see the production GT4 RS soon.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
10 of 14 Porsche

Keep scrolling for more photos.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
11 of 14 Porsche
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
12 of 14 Porsche
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
13 of 14 Porsche
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
14 of 14 Porsche

