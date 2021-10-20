Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS runs 'round the 'Ring

The Cayman GT4 is getting an even hotter variant soon.
Here's the new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS.
Well, a prototype of it, anyway.
The GT4 RS will officially debut in November.
It's going to be one special car.
Take a normal GT4 and make it lighter, stiffer, more aerodynamic and more powerful.
This will likely be one of the best road-going sports cars out there.
The GT4 RS recently set a quick Nurburgring lap time.
But even on public roads, this thing will surely be a hoot.
We'll see the production GT4 RS soon.
Keep scrolling for more photos.