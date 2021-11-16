/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

Porsche reveals its newest track-only Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport

With a race car motor and a new gearbox, this might be the hardest-edged Cayman ever.

1186314-10153303180165254-253803689-n
Kyle Hyatt
2022-porsche-718-cayman-gt4-rs-clubsport-001
1 of 31 Porsche

The GT4 RS is a hardcore sports car, but the Clubsport version takes it even further.

2022-porsche-718-cayman-gt4-rs-clubsport-002
2 of 31 Porsche

The Clubsport features a 500-horsepower race car engine and seven-speed PDK gearbox.

2022-porsche-718-cayman-gt4-rs-clubsport-003
3 of 31 Porsche

It also comes with a welded-in roll cage and built-in fire suppression system.

2022-porsche-718-cayman-gt4-rs-clubsport-004
4 of 31 Porsche

A race car needs a very adjustable suspension.

2022-porsche-718-cayman-gt4-rs-clubsport-005
5 of 31 Porsche

That's why the Clubsport has multiple spring options, adjustable dampers and swaybars.

2022-porsche-718-cayman-gt4-rs-clubsport-006
6 of 31 Porsche

Aerodynamics are a critical part of modern racing and the Clubsport delivers here, too.

2022-porsche-718-cayman-gt4-rs-clubsport-007
7 of 31 Porsche

The car features extra cooling ducts and downforce-increasing dive planes.

2022-porsche-718-cayman-gt4-rs-clubsport-008
8 of 31 Porsche

Many of the Clubsport's body panels are made from flax-fiber composites as a more eco-friendly alternative to carbon.

2022-porsche-718-cayman-gt4-rs-clubsport-009
9 of 31 Porsche

The Clubsport also comes with air jacks and six-point racing harnesses.

2022-porsche-718-cayman-gt4-rs-clubsport-010
10 of 31 Porsche

The Clubsport will sell for $229,000 before taxes and is available through Porsche Motorsport North America.

2022-porsche-718-cayman-gt4-rs-clubsport-011
11 of 31 Porsche
2022-porsche-718-cayman-gt4-rs-clubsport-012
12 of 31 Porsche
2022-porsche-718-cayman-gt4-rs-clubsport-013
13 of 31 Porsche
2022-porsche-718-cayman-gt4-rs-clubsport-014
14 of 31 Porsche
2022-porsche-718-cayman-gt4-rs-clubsport-015
15 of 31 Porsche
2022-porsche-718-cayman-gt4-rs-clubsport-016
16 of 31 Porsche
2022-porsche-718-cayman-gt4-rs-clubsport-017
17 of 31 Porsche
2022-porsche-718-cayman-gt4-rs-clubsport-018
18 of 31 Porsche
2022-porsche-718-cayman-gt4-rs-clubsport-019
19 of 31 Porsche
2022-porsche-718-cayman-gt4-rs-clubsport-020
20 of 31 Porsche
2022-porsche-718-cayman-gt4-rs-clubsport-021
21 of 31 Porsche
2022-porsche-718-cayman-gt4-rs-clubsport-022
22 of 31 Porsche
2022-porsche-718-cayman-gt4-rs-clubsport-023
23 of 31 Porsche
2022-porsche-718-cayman-gt4-rs-clubsport-024
24 of 31 Porsche
2022-porsche-718-cayman-gt4-rs-clubsport-025
25 of 31 Porsche
2022-porsche-718-cayman-gt4-rs-clubsport-026
26 of 31 Porsche
2022-porsche-718-cayman-gt4-rs-clubsport-027
27 of 31 Porsche
2022-porsche-718-cayman-gt4-rs-clubsport-028
28 of 31 Porsche
2022-porsche-718-cayman-gt4-rs-clubsport-029
29 of 31 Porsche
2022-porsche-718-cayman-gt4-rs-clubsport-030
30 of 31 Porsche
2022-porsche-718-cayman-gt4-rs-clubsport-031
31 of 31 Porsche

More Galleries

2022 Mazda CX-50 debuts rugged style, capability

More Galleries

2022 Mazda CX-50 debuts rugged style, capability

22 Photos
Ford Mustang Coastal and Shelby GT500 limited editions keep it classy

More Galleries

Ford Mustang Coastal and Shelby GT500 limited editions keep it classy

99 Photos
The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

40 Photos
Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

67 Photos
2022 Ford Maverick is simply satisfying

More Galleries

2022 Ford Maverick is simply satisfying

68 Photos
2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

More Galleries

2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

65 Photos
2022 Porsche 718 GT4 RS is the ultimate Cayman

More Galleries

2022 Porsche 718 GT4 RS is the ultimate Cayman

64 Photos