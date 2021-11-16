Porsche reveals its newest track-only Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport

With a race car motor and a new gearbox, this might be the hardest-edged Cayman ever.
The GT4 RS is a hardcore sports car, but the Clubsport version takes it even further.
The Clubsport features a 500-horsepower race car engine and seven-speed PDK gearbox.
It also comes with a welded-in roll cage and built-in fire suppression system.
A race car needs a very adjustable suspension.
That's why the Clubsport has multiple spring options, adjustable dampers and swaybars.
Aerodynamics are a critical part of modern racing and the Clubsport delivers here, too.
The car features extra cooling ducts and downforce-increasing dive planes.
Many of the Clubsport's body panels are made from flax-fiber composites as a more eco-friendly alternative to carbon.
The Clubsport also comes with air jacks and six-point racing harnesses.
The Clubsport will sell for $229,000 before taxes and is available through Porsche Motorsport North America.