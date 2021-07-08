476-hp Polestar 2 prototype storms the Goodwood Festival of Speed

While Polestar doesn't say anything about a potential production version, it sure seems possible.
Polestar debuted a new high-performance prototype based on the 2 EV at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
Nicknamed 'Beast,' the new Polestar 2 has 476 horsepower, a 68-hp increase over the standard car.
There are stiffer springs and new three-way Ohlins dampers.
It also gets the carbon-fiber front strut bar from the Volvo S60 Polestar Engineered and a custom rear strut bar.
Both the front and rear tracks have been widened.
Other upgrades include the 6-piston Akebono front brakes and 21-inch wheels from the Polestar 1.
Visual differences include a body colored front grille, a central racing stripe, and a new front lip, side skirts and rear diffuser.
Polestar chassis engineer Joakim Rydholm will drive the prototype up the hill at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
Polestar isn't saying anything yet about whether this 2 could enter production, but it sure seems possible.