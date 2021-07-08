/>

476-hp Polestar 2 prototype storms the Goodwood Festival of Speed

While Polestar doesn't say anything about a potential production version, it sure seems possible.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
high-performance-polestar-2-prototype-110
1 of 12 Polestar

Polestar debuted a new high-performance prototype based on the 2 EV at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

high-performance-polestar-2-prototype-111
2 of 12 Polestar

Nicknamed 'Beast,' the new Polestar 2 has 476 horsepower, a 68-hp increase over the standard car.

high-performance-polestar-2-prototype-112
3 of 12 Polestar

There are stiffer springs and new three-way Ohlins dampers.

high-performance-polestar-2-prototype-113
4 of 12 Polestar

It also gets the carbon-fiber front strut bar from the Volvo S60 Polestar Engineered and a custom rear strut bar.

high-performance-polestar-2-prototype-114
5 of 12 Polestar

Both the front and rear tracks have been widened.

high-performance-polestar-2-prototype-115
6 of 12 Polestar

Other upgrades include the 6-piston Akebono front brakes and 21-inch wheels from the Polestar 1.

high-performance-polestar-2-prototype-116
7 of 12 Polestar

Visual differences include a body colored front grille, a central racing stripe, and a new front lip, side skirts and rear diffuser.

high-performance-polestar-2-prototype-117
8 of 12 Polestar

Polestar chassis engineer Joakim Rydholm will drive the prototype up the hill at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

high-performance-polestar-2-prototype-118
9 of 12 Polestar

Polestar isn't saying anything yet about whether this 2 could enter production, but it sure seems possible.

high-performance-polestar-2-prototype-119
10 of 12 Polestar
high-performance-polestar-2-prototype-120
11 of 12 Polestar
high-performance-polestar-2-prototype-121
12 of 12 Polestar

More Galleries

Nintendo Switch: The 36 best games to play in 2021

More Galleries

Nintendo Switch: The 36 best games to play in 2021

37 Photos
New movies coming out in 2021: Netflix, Marvel and more

More Galleries

New movies coming out in 2021: Netflix, Marvel and more

65 Photos
Redesigned Kia Sportage: Movin' on up

More Galleries

Redesigned Kia Sportage: Movin' on up

8 Photos
The 2022 BMW CE04 is today's scooter from tomorrow

More Galleries

The 2022 BMW CE04 is today's scooter from tomorrow

45 Photos
Vanderhall Brawley electric off-roader is part Jeep, part UTV

More Galleries

Vanderhall Brawley electric off-roader is part Jeep, part UTV

4 Photos
12 Marvel movies that never made it

More Galleries

12 Marvel movies that never made it

12 Photos
Bugatti's secret Chiron configurator is what dreams are made of

More Galleries

Bugatti's secret Chiron configurator is what dreams are made of

10 Photos