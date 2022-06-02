Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 Has Extra Show to Back Up Its Go

This is the Polestar 2 BST Edition 270.
It's the production version of a performance concept Polestar showed last year.
It looks absolutely killer.
Compared to a normal Polestar 2, the Edition 270 has a 1-inch lower ride height and 21-inch wheels.
The added body work looks great.
New adjustable dampers should help with handling.
The dual-motor electric powertrain has more power, too.
You can get the car with or without a center stripe.
Production starts this summer.
Keep scrolling for more photos.