Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 Has Extra Show to Back Up Its Go

Polestar's new high-performance 2 certainly looks the part.

Steven Ewing
Polestar 2 BST Edition 270
1 of 23 Polestar

This is the Polestar 2 BST Edition 270.

Polestar 2 BST Edition 270
2 of 23 Polestar

It's the production version of a performance concept Polestar showed last year.

Polestar 2 BST Edition 270
3 of 23 Polestar

It looks absolutely killer.

Polestar 2 BST Edition 270
4 of 23 Polestar

Compared to a normal Polestar 2, the Edition 270 has a 1-inch lower ride height and 21-inch wheels.

Polestar 2 BST Edition 270
5 of 23 Polestar

The added body work looks great.

Polestar 2 BST Edition 270
6 of 23 Polestar

New adjustable dampers should help with handling.

Polestar 2 BST Edition 270
7 of 23 Polestar

The dual-motor electric powertrain has more power, too.

Polestar 2 BST Edition 270
8 of 23 Polestar

You can get the car with or without a center stripe.

Polestar 2 BST Edition 270
9 of 23 Polestar

Production starts this summer.

Polestar 2 BST Edition 270
10 of 23 Polestar

Keep scrolling for more photos.

