The Polestar 2 Arctic Circle prototype is extremely cool

It's a one-off rally car and I want one. Now.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
Holy crap, this is cool.

It's the Polestar 2 Arctic Circle -- a one-off special edition.

LED front lights are total rally car stuff.

As are adjustable dampers.

Supportive Recaro seats are a must-have.

Sponsor logos. Gotta have sponsor logos.

This car started life as a Polestar 2 with the performance pack.

A slight power increase and higher ride height give this car better wintertime prowess.

Studded tires and a recalibrated suspension certainly help, too.

Keep scrolling for more photos of this passion project.

