  • polestar-1-prototype-production-1
  • polestar-1-prototype-production-2
  • polestar-1-prototype-production-3
  • polestar-1-prototype-production-4
  • polestar-1-prototype-production-5

Production of road-going prototypes of the Polestar 1 have begun in Sweden. 

Published:Caption:Photo:PolestarRead the article
1
of 5

The prototypes will be used for road evaluations, weather testing and crash tests. 

Published:Caption:Photo:PolestarRead the article
2
of 5

New machines and production methods had to be developed in order to produce the Polestar 1's carbon fiber body. 

Published:Caption:Photo:PolestarRead the article
3
of 5

The machines and assembly methods will be tested and refined in Sweden before being transferred to a new production plant in China. 

Published:Caption:Photo:PolestarRead the article
4
of 5

All production models of the Polestar 1 will be produced in the new Polestar plant in China.

Published:Caption:Photo:PolestarRead the article
5
of 5
Now Reading

Polestar 1: Getting closer to production reality

Up Next

Volvo V60 Cross Country is the same wagon, but taller

Latest Stories

2019 Ford Ranger promises to out-haul, out-torque the competition

2019 Ford Ranger promises to out-haul, out-torque the competition

by
2019 BMW i3 loses range extender in Europe thanks to bigger battery

2019 BMW i3 loses range extender in Europe thanks to bigger battery

by
Toyota recalls 2.4 million Prius, Auris hybrids for software-related stalling

Toyota recalls 2.4 million Prius, Auris hybrids for software-related stalling

by
2019 Toyota Avalon is a comfy cruiser if you can get past that nose
5:51

2019 Toyota Avalon is a comfy cruiser if you can get past that nose

by
See the tech inside the 2019 Toyota Avalon
3:09

See the tech inside the 2019 Toyota Avalon

by
2019 Ford Edge: A baby step improvement

2019 Ford Edge: A baby step improvement

by