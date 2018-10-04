Polestar 1: Getting closer to production reality

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Production of road-going prototypes of the Polestar 1 have begun in Sweden.
The prototypes will be used for road evaluations, weather testing and crash tests.
New machines and production methods had to be developed in order to produce the Polestar 1's carbon fiber body.
The machines and assembly methods will be tested and refined in Sweden before being transferred to a new production plant in China.
All production models of the Polestar 1 will be produced in the new Polestar plant in China.