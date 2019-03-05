Pirelli's Track Adrenaline system gives your tires a brain

  • tadrenaline-0001
Pirelli Track Adrenaline system

Pirelli's Track Adrenaline system puts some serious tech into your tires.

The system uses sensors that are built into each of the Trofeo R tires. Each of these sensors communicates with a central box inside the car.

This box in turn communicates with your smartphone and provides a host of telemetry data meant to help improve your lap times.

Among the types of data the system tracks are tire temps, tire pressure and lap counts.

The system will also leverage GPS data to help coach you as you pilot your car around select circuits.

These circuits include Yas Marina, Spa-Francorchamps and more.

The coolest part is that the system will actively tell you when you need to push harder and when you should back off to maintain optimum grip from your tires.

