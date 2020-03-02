  • Pininfarina Battista Anniversario
  • Pininfarina Battista Anniversario
  • Pininfarina Battista Anniversario
  • Pininfarina Battista Anniversario
  • Pininfarina Battista Anniversario
  • Pininfarina Battista Anniversario
  • Pininfarina Battista Anniversario
  • Pininfarina Battista Anniversario
  • Pininfarina Battista Anniversario

The Pininfarina Battista Anniversario electric hypercar is here to woo exclusive supercar buyers.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Pininfarina
1
of 9

We've already seen the Battista after it debuted last year, but the Anniversario gets a lot of special touches.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Pininfarina
2
of 9

There are special colors, larger rear wheels and badges that mark its significance.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Pininfarina
3
of 9

The car is assembled and painted by hand.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Pininfarina
4
of 9

Inside, there are special seats made from sustainable leather.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Pininfarina
5
of 9

This is one of three exclusive color schemes offered.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Pininfarina
6
of 9

Once in the driver's seat, there's 1,900 horsepower on tap from the electric powertrain.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Pininfarina
7
of 9

Screen placement is... weird.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Pininfarina
8
of 9

You're looking at a $2.9 million price at current exchange rates to put one in the garage.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Pininfarina
9
of 9
Now Reading

Pininfarina Battista Anniversario: Human touches for EV hypercar

Up Next

Citroen Ami could be the digital age's 2CV

Latest Stories

Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut: This supercar has a date with 300 mph

Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut: This supercar has a date with 300 mph

by
2020 Geneva Motor Show: Everything that would have been announced

2020 Geneva Motor Show: Everything that would have been announced

by
Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport is lighter, sportier and able to drift

Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport is lighter, sportier and able to drift

by
Latest Audi A3 Sportback revealed with sharp, chiseled looks

Latest Audi A3 Sportback revealed with sharp, chiseled looks

by
Koenigsegg Gemera has 4 seats, 3 cylinders, 8 cup holders, no cams

Koenigsegg Gemera has 4 seats, 3 cylinders, 8 cup holders, no cams

by