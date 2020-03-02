Pininfarina Battista Anniversario: Human touches for EV hypercar

The Pininfarina Battista Anniversario electric hypercar is here to woo exclusive supercar buyers.
We've already seen the Battista after it debuted last year, but the Anniversario gets a lot of special touches.
There are special colors, larger rear wheels and badges that mark its significance.
The car is assembled and painted by hand.
Inside, there are special seats made from sustainable leather.
This is one of three exclusive color schemes offered.
Once in the driver's seat, there's 1,900 horsepower on tap from the electric powertrain.
Screen placement is... weird.
You're looking at a $2.9 million price at current exchange rates to put one in the garage.