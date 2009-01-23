Photos: 2010 Mercedes-Benz E-class preview

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-class

Mercedes-Benz is giving its E-class an update for the 2010 model year, with new styling and cabin electronics. The company gave a sneak peak to journalists at the Detroit auto show, and will officially launch the car at the Geneva auto show.
The revised body design emphasized aero-efficiency The car rates with a .25 coefficient of drag that, according to Mercedes-Benz, makes it the slipperiest luxury car available. Engine choices are a 3.5-liter V-6, a 5.5-liter V-8, and a 3-liter diesel engine.
The E-class gets a new, high-tech suspension that continuously adapts for road conditions as standard, while Mercedes-Benz's air suspension is an option. New adaptive headlight technology shifts the lights from low to high automatically, depending on whether other cars are around.
Mercedes-Benz accentuates the interior with mood lighting. The car can be had with a blind spot detection system and lane departure warning, which alerts you if it detects unintentional lane departure. A driver alert system monitors attributes such as steering, and will sound an alert if it thinks you are asleep at the wheel.
The dual-pane sunroof gives the car a very open feeling. Mercedes-Benz's multicontour seats are available in the E-class for driver and front passenger, which provide not only a high degree of adjustment, but can be set for massage.
The E-class gets the usual cabin tech, navigation, Bluetooth, and digital music capabilities, and this package is similar to that offered in the new C-class last year. That means a good iPod interface and a Bluetooth phone system that works, something lacking in non-updated Mercedes-Benz models.
