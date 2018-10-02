Peugeot E-Legend Concept electrifies the stage in Paris

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The Peugeot E-Legend Concept is a throwback-style concept car, inspired by the old-school 504 Coupe.
The new concept is a marvel, sporting the same dual-headlight design as its forebear, along with some appropriately flowing fenders.
Vintage-lookin' bucket seats are wrapped in velvet, like your grandfather's smoking jacket.
There's no internal combustion engine tucked away under all that flashy metal.
Instead, it relies on an electric powertrain. Its electric motor puts out about 456 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, enough to theoretically shove the concept to 62 mph in under 4 seconds.
With 100 kilowatt-hours of batteries on board, Peugeot estimates that its spry little coupe will have a range of about 373 miles by European-standard estimates.
While Peugeot understands that autonomy will have its place in the future, the E-Legend isn't entirely self-driving.
Instead, the vehicle has four different modes -- two autonomous, two manual.
The autonomous modes shift between comfortable cruising and sharp driving, and the same goes for the manual modes.
Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the Peugeot E-Legend concept!