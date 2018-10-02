Peugeot E-Legend Concept electrifies the stage in Paris

  • peugeot-e-legend-concept-paris-2018-6
  • peugeot-e-legend-concept-paris-2018-19
  • peugeot-e-legend-concept-paris-2018-14
  • peugeot-e-legend-concept-paris-2018-5
  • peugeot-e-legend-concept-paris-2018-8
  • peugeot-e-legend-concept-paris-2018-3
  • peugeot-e-legend-concept-paris-2018-11
  • peugeot-e-legend-concept-paris-2018-16
  • peugeot-e-legend-concept-paris-2018-25
  • peugeot-e-legend-concept-paris-2018-9
  • peugeot-e-legend-concept-paris-2018-15
  • peugeot-e-legend-concept-paris-2018-29
  • peugeot-e-legend-concept-paris-2018-24
  • peugeot-e-legend-concept-paris-2018-7
  • peugeot-e-legend-concept-paris-2018-23
  • peugeot-e-legend-concept-paris-2018-4
  • peugeot-e-legend-concept-paris-2018-13
  • peugeot-e-legend-concept-paris-2018-27
  • peugeot-e-legend-concept-paris-2018-2
  • peugeot-e-legend-concept-paris-2018-17
  • peugeot-e-legend-concept-paris-2018-30
  • peugeot-e-legend-concept-paris-2018-20
  • peugeot-e-legend-concept-paris-2018-10
  • peugeot-e-legend-concept-paris-2018-12
  • peugeot-e-legend-concept-paris-2018
  • peugeot-e-legend-concept-paris-2018-22
  • peugeot-e-legend-concept-paris-2018-26
  • peugeot-e-legend-concept-paris-2018-28
  • peugeot-e-legend-concept-paris-2018-18
  • peugeot-e-legend-concept-paris-2018-21

The Peugeot E-Legend Concept is a throwback-style concept car, inspired by the old-school 504 Coupe.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
1
of 30

The new concept is a marvel, sporting the same dual-headlight design as its forebear, along with some appropriately flowing fenders.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
2
of 30

Vintage-lookin' bucket seats are wrapped in velvet, like your grandfather's smoking jacket.   

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
3
of 30

There's no internal combustion engine tucked away under all that flashy metal.    

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
4
of 30

Instead, it relies on an electric powertrain. Its electric motor puts out about 456 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, enough to theoretically shove the concept to 62 mph in under 4 seconds.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
5
of 30

With 100 kilowatt-hours of batteries on board, Peugeot estimates that its spry little coupe will have a range of about 373 miles by European-standard estimates.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
6
of 30

While Peugeot understands that autonomy will have its place in the future, the E-Legend isn't entirely self-driving.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
7
of 30

Instead, the vehicle has four different modes -- two autonomous, two manual.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
8
of 30

The autonomous modes shift between comfortable cruising and sharp driving, and the same goes for the manual modes.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
9
of 30

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the Peugeot E-Legend concept!

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
10
of 30

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
11
of 30

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
12
of 30

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
13
of 30

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
14
of 30

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
15
of 30

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
16
of 30

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
17
of 30

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
18
of 30

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
19
of 30

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
20
of 30

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
21
of 30

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
22
of 30

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
23
of 30

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
24
of 30

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
25
of 30

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
26
of 30

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
27
of 30

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
28
of 30

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
29
of 30

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
30
of 30
Now Reading

Peugeot E-Legend Concept electrifies the stage in Paris

Up Next

Peugeot E-Legend Concept is the best kind of throwback

Latest Stories

Kia Niro EV arrives in Paris as E-Niro, packing 300 miles of range

Kia Niro EV arrives in Paris as E-Niro, packing 300 miles of range

by
Peugeot E-Legend Concept proves what's old is new again

Peugeot E-Legend Concept proves what's old is new again

by
2019 BMW 3 Series gets trick chassis and iDrive tech, $40,200 price tag

2019 BMW 3 Series gets trick chassis and iDrive tech, $40,200 price tag

by
Say goodbye to the BMW 3 Series' manual transmission

Say goodbye to the BMW 3 Series' manual transmission

by
We shall lust after the Mercedes-AMG A35 from afar

We shall lust after the Mercedes-AMG A35 from afar

by
Porsche will bring the 991 Speedster to production in early 2019

Porsche will bring the 991 Speedster to production in early 2019

by